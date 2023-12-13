PBBM authorizes grant of service recognition pay to state workers

Qualified government workers will soon be getting a cash incentive, or gratuity pay (GP), in time for the Christmas holidays after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued two new orders.

In his Administrative Order (AO) No. 12, the Chief Executive authorized the grant of a one-time P20,000 service recognition incentive (SRI) for fiscal year (FY) 2023 for employees of the Executive department.

Covered personnel

The recipients will include regular, contractual or casual workers employed in national government agencies, including state colleges and universities, as well as government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCC).

It will also cover personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Department of National Defense (DND), Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the National Mapping and Resource Information.

AO 12 also allowed the judicial and legislative branches of the government as well as Local Water Districts (LWD) to grant a similar SRI to their workers.

Local government units (LGU) can also extend SRI to their employees depending on their financial capability.

SRI requirements

To qualify for the SRI, the worker should still be in government service as of November 30, 2023 and have rendered at least four months of satisfactory service.

Those who were unable to meet the four-month service requirement will be given the following pro-rated SRI: 3 months but less than four months (40 percent); 2 months but less than 3 months (30 percent); 1 month but less than 2 months (20 percent), less than 1 month (10 percent).

Excluded from the SRI are those who received additional year-end benefit in FY 2023 over and above Republic Act (RA) No. 6686; consultants and experts; laborers engaged through job contracts and paid on a piecework basis; student workers and apprentices; and individuals and groups of people whose services are engaged through job orders (JO), contract of service (COS) or others similarly situated.

Gratuity pay

JOs and COS, who have rendered at least four months of satisfactory performance, will be given a one-time P5,000 gratuity pay under AO No. 13.

They should also have contracts, which are still in effect as of December15, 2023, with NGAs, SUCs, and GOCCs.

If they worked less than four months, they will receive their gratuity pay on the following pro-rated basis: 3 months but less than 4 months (not exceeding P4,000); 2 months but less than three months (not exceeding P3,000); and less than 2 months (not exceeding P2,000).

Marcos said he issued AO 12 and 13 last Thursday to recognize the hard work of government employees.

The payment of the SRI and GP should be completed not later than December 15, 2023.