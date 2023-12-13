Pagcor launches service caravan in Bulacan

MALOLOS, Bulacan–Christmas came early for some 3,000 locals here during the launch of a 2-day event of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), the gaming regulator said through a statement.

“Today, Christmas comes early to the people and the province of Bulacan because we will be giving away gifts that will last beyond Christmas–life-changing gifts because they will serve as a new beginning for our people,” Pagcor chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said during the launch at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium. “Ito ang kauna-unahang caravan na ating inilunsad sa ilalim ng ating pamamahala.” [This is the first caravan that we have launched under our management.]

Pagcor said it has allocated P50 million for the caravan launch alone. It covers educational grants for 2,000 students, 45 sari-sari store livelihood packages, more than 4,000 bicycle units and P5-million worth of hospital equipment for the Bulacan Medical Center.

There were also wheelchairs, medicines, food packs as well as reading glasses and canes for senior citizens on top of medical and dental consultations during the two-day event, read the statement issued by Pagcor.

Tengco said the educational grant will cover both college and technical-vocational students who will each receive P10,000 every year.

After Bulacan, the caravan will go around the country to continue providing essential services, medical assistance and livelihood packages on a quarterly basis as one of Pagcor’s major corporate social responsibility initiatives, the state gaming agency said.