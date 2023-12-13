Motor Vehicle Road User’s tax bill up for Senate OK

THE House of Representatives endorsed for Senate approval the proposed Motor Vehicle Road Users’ Tax (MVRUT) law, which is expected to generate about P68.19 billion over five years for the modernization of public transportation.

The bill flit to the Upper House after lawmakers—voting 247 affirmative, four negative, and one abstention—approved House Bill (HB) 9647 on its third and final reading last Tuesday. The bill seeks to amend Republic Act (RA) 8794 (Motor Vehicle User’s Charge), enacted more than two decades ago, and impose a MVRUT instead.

The chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda, emphasized that the MVRUT serves as “a critical fiscal tool against traffic congestion and the overuse of the country’s road infrastructure.”

Salceda highlighted that the rates for the MV user’s charge have only been adjusted once in 2004 and have not been revised for inflation in the past 19 years.

The lack of adjustments since 2004 has contributed to a 26.62-percent year-on-year increase in car sales and daily traffic volumes in the NCR, according to the lawmaker.

Net subsidy

IN 2022, total MVUC collections, which accrued to the Special Road Fund of the Department of Public Works and Highways, amounted to P19.8 billion. Salceda said the government allocated P485 billion for roads in the 2022 national budget.

“Clearly, vehicle owners are receiving a net subsidy for their ownership of cars. In fact, MVUC rates have not been adjusted since 2004,” he added. “[With the approval of the bill], we expect P9.4 billion in the first year, P31.54 billion in the second year, and P52.28 billion in the third year.”

Salceda said that the proposal seeks to reduce rates for vehicles-for-hire and exempt motorcycles and tricycles from the charge.

For-hire vehicles will get a 50-percent discount from their MVUC payments, while motorcycles and tricycles will be exempt, according to the bill.

Citing the Department of Finance, Salceda said the implementation of the MVUC reform will have a minimal impact on public transport fares at 0.04 centavos.

The proposal was identified by Malacañang as a priority measure.

The approved proposal also earmarks 45 percent of incremental revenues for the PUV modernization program and 5 percent for road crash prevention programs.

Taxation plan

MEANWHILE, the schedule outlines a structured taxation plan that is set to be levied, assessed, and collected from registered vehicles, aiming to contribute to the maintenance and development of road networks across the country.

The proposed schedule categorizes vehicles based on their type and gross vehicle weight (GVW), providing a nuanced approach to taxation.

The tax schedule for passenger cars is delineated based on their GVW. The proposed rates for the years 2023–2026 onward are as follows: up to 1,600 kilograms (kg) GVW—P2,080 in 2023; P2,560 in 2024; P3,040 in 2025; and 2026 onwards, a 5 percent increase.

For more than 1,600 kg up to 2,300 kg GVW—P4,680 in 2023; P5,760 in 2024; P6,840 in 2025; and 2026 onwards, 5 percent increase.

For utility vehicles, the tax is determined by the GVW, and the rates for the years 2023–2026 onwards are structured as follows: up to 4,500 KG GVW—P10,400 in 2023; P12,800 in 2024; P15,200 in 2025; and 2026 onwards, a 5 percent increase.

The bill introduces a weight-based taxation approach for utility vehicles with a GVW of up to 4,500 kg. The rates are set per kilogram of GVW: P1.40 per kg of GVW in 2023; P2.50 per kg of GVW in 2024; P3.40 per kg of GVW in 2025; 2026 onwards: 5-percent increase.

Select few

IN voting “no,” Gabriela Rep. Arlene D. Brosas expressed concerns about the bill’s impact on ordinary Filipinos, particularly those who rely on smaller vehicles.

Brosas asserted that the core issue lies in the bill’s connection to the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program initiated by the Duterte administration.

Brosas argued that the bill’s primary aim is to fund a program that, in essence, works against the interests of ordinary Filipinos.

While acknowledging the need to decongest roads and discourage excessive car ownership, Brosas expressed reservations about the strategy proposed in HB 9647.

The bill seeks to impose higher car taxes, subject to annual adjustments.

Brosas argued that this is not the most effective approach and suggests that fixing the existing public mass transport system could be a more viable solution, reducing the dependence on imported vehicles.

The lawmaker emphasized the disproportionate burden it places on small vehicle owners, many of whom finance their vehicles through loans.

Despite the bill offering a 50-percent discount on utility vehicles, Brosas contends that the ordinary Filipino would still bear a significant financial burden.

A central point of contention for her is the allocation of 45 percent of the collections under the Motor Vehicle User’s Road Tax for the government’s PUV Modernization Program.

Brosas argued that this program is designed to phase out traditional jeepneys, “concentrating individual franchises in the hands of a select few.”