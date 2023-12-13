More from Camella Home for the Holidays 2023 promo: Enjoy as much as P600,000 AllHome Move-in Package on your dream house and lot

The Freya Model Home. Camella offers not just comfortable homes, but everything families need to live fulfilling lives.

The right furnishing makes all the difference when making a house into a home. While it is fun to come up with and execute design ideas that would perfectly complement your desired home vibe it takes work to shop for furniture and appliances needed for one obvious reason: everything is expensive. After buying your dream home, purchasing furnishings can be heavy on the pocket.

Camella brings more incredible news to our homebuyers this holiday season. Following the announcement of the Home for the Holidays 2023 promo, the largest homebuilder in the Philippines announces an addition to the staggering list of incentives, an exclusive AllHome Move-in Package as much as PHP 600,000 for Freya and Greta house models.

A Greta home in Camella is the ultimate haven you can retreat to after a long day.

Just like every Filipino Christmas, Camella ensures that yours is nothing short of extraordinary. AllHome is the go-to option for modern households looking to furnish, upgrade, or construct their homes. With its wide array of premium home improvement items, AllHome has become a one-stop shop for all home needs. From construction materials, hardware, and appliances to indoor and outdoor furniture, homeware, cookware, décor, and electronic gadgets, AllHome has everything you want to build your dream home, all conveniently located under one roof.

Creating an exquisitely fit-out space without breaking the bank is a goal about to be realized when you reserve a Freya or Greta house today. The allure of these homes is not just in their architectural competence but also in the promise of a seamless move-in experience through the Camella Home for the Holidays 2023 promo. Meanwhile, the beauty of AllHome Move-in Package lies in its flexibility. Both Ready-for-Occupancy (RFO) and Non-Ready-for-Occupancy (Non-RFO) units are qualified, ensuring that everyone will be able to experience the joy of moving into a fully furnished home. Picture yourself stepping into your new home with everything you need already in place. From stylish furniture, functional appliances, to trendy decorations, the AllHome Move-in Package has got you covered.

Spaces curated into a sanctuary of style and comfort.

The offer is valid until December 31, 2023 only. Do not miss the opportunity to revel in PHP 600,000 worth of top-notch furniture and appliances to decorate your new abode. As you embark on this exciting journey with Camella, the promise of a beautifully and efficiently furnished space becomes a reality. The Home for the Holidays 2023 promo reflects Camella’s dedication to enhancing the homeownership experience, ensuring that every resident steps into a home that feels uniquely theirs. Book your reservations now and embrace the joy of homeownership with Camella this Yuletide season!

Camella: Philippines largest housing developer

Unrivaled in scale and spanning across the country, Camella is Vista Land’s housing brand serving the upper middle market segment. With communities located in accessible and desirable neighborhoods, each Camella community boasts spacious living areas, beautiful outdoor spaces, and lifestyle amenities perfect for entertainment and relaxation.

Camella values life with leisure.

To date, Camella has developed communities in 47 provinces and 149 cities and municipalities making it the property developer with the widest geographic reach. Understanding the ties Filipinos have with the places where they were born and created their beautiful memories, Camella purposely and purposefully chose to reach farther across the country. Camella will build wherever families dream of setting down their roots and finding their forever homes. Its communities also have easy access to transportation hubs and essential establishments like schools, hospitals, markets, and places of worship.

Over half a million families live in a Camella home, providing shelter to many Filipinos in a home and community they dreamed of and worked so hard for. More than individual residences, the communities have landscaped parks and walks, winding paths, clubhouses and function halls, play courts and playgrounds.

At Camella, family bonds and memories take center court.

For close to five decades, Camella has built and developed upper mid-priced, quality homes in beautifully designed communities, far across the country, for Filipino families who deserve to have their dreams made real and their lives uplifted. Camella has always been the place where the most exquisite memories have been, and continue, to be created.

Camella is the flagship brand of the Philippines’ largest homebuilder, Vista Land. With a presence spanning 47 provinces and 149 key cities and municipalities, Camella is dedicated to building beautifully designed communities across the country.

For more information on Camella, visit www.camella.com.ph and follow @CamellaOfficial.