Millions of ‘unfit’ monies replaced

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) replaced over P4.5-million worth of “unfit” coins and bank notes after conducting its “Piso Caravan” in the Visayas this year.

A total of 38,917 pieces of paper bills worth P2.79 million and 683,153 pieces of unfit coins worth P1.72 million were exchanged through the 24 caravans conducted in the Visayas this year.

The unfit notes and coins were replaced with fresh bills or digital cash, consistent with the BSP’s Clean Note and Coin Policy, which aims to remove unfit money from circulation.

“Unfit banknotes are dirty, soiled, limp, stained, or have faded print and obvious writings. Meanwhile, unfit coins are those with corrosion or markings,” the BSP explained.

Most of the unfit denominations submitted for replacement were the 20-Piso banknotes at 28,284 pieces and 1-peso coins at 262,824 pieces.

The caravans in the January to October period this year were conducted in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Tagbilaran, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Bacolod, Tacloban and Roxas.

The BSP also had caravans in the municipalities of Consolacion, Dalaguete, Oslob, Siquijor and Kalibo. The central bank aims to roll out more caravans in the Visayas.

Earlier, the BSP said mutilated or damaged banknotes are also accepted for exchange provided that they passed the three qualifications for redemption.

These qualifications are the current size is equivalent to at least 60 percent of the original size of the banknote; the security thread is intact; and a portion of the signature of the President of the Philippines or the BSP Governor is present.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





