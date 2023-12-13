Long El Niño seen to usher rate hike

UPSIDE risks to inflation, such as the prolonged dry spell or the El Niño phenomenon, could prompt the Monetary Board to raise interest rates this week.

This was according to former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor Diwa C. Guinigundo, who said the drought could cause supply-side disruptions and increase commodity prices anew.

On Tuesday, Science and Technology Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said 65 provinces, or 77 percent of the country’s provinces, may experience drought next year, similar to the 1997-1998 dry spell.

“We expect the prolonged dry spell, or El Niño, to hit the supply side and possibly cause an upset of the downward spiral (of inflation),” said Guinigundo, who is also the country analyst for New York-based think tank Global Source Partners.

“This could be worsened by higher transport cost and power rates as well as the anticipated minimum wage increases in areas outside [the] NCR [National Capital Region],” he added.

Guinigundo said inflation this year could average close to 6 percent, significantly higher than the 2-percent to 4-percent target set by the BSP.

With this, he said, it made more sense to consider the risk-adjusted inflation forecasts of the BSP rather than its baseline forecasts. These, Guinigundo said, provide the public “a more realistic picture” of the state of inflation given various upside risks.

Easily swayed

BASED on its last policy statement, the Monetary Board’s risk-adjusted inflation forecasts remain above the target for 2024 at 4.4 percent and within the target for 2025 at 3.4 percent.

“Beyond these quantitative forecasts, it is most important to realize that inflation trends could easily be swayed by the various risks intensifying in the months ahead,” Guinigundo said.

The former BSP official also said that given the-third quarter performance of the economy, the Monetary Board can already “ignore” the arguments that higher interest rates could hurt the growth in gross domestic product (GDP).

In the third quarter, the country’s GDP growth rose to 5.9 percent, better than the 4.3 percent growth posted in the second quarter of the year.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan warned about the harmful effects of higher interest rates on the economy, particularly the Philippine peso (full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/10/06/balisacan-cites-downside-of-possible-rate-increase/ ).

Steady differential

GUINIGUNDO also said while credit appears limited, this was not due to the BSP’s monetary policy decisions but mainly due to the central bank’s efforts to tighten credit standards for corporates.

“A more circumspect monetary authority will choose to play it safe and keep the policy rate at 6.5 percent for the time being and at least maintain a steady differential vis-à-vis the US Fed’s target interest rate. A weakening of the peso is a potential outcome, and that could motivate another price upsurge,” Guinigudo, nonetheless, said.

Earlier, the BSP said it does not consider the recent slowdown in inflation and the expected continuation of the downtrend in December to be enough reason to ease monetary policy.

Inflation slowed to 4.1 percent in November, while BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. expects inflation to settle within the target range in December.

These are deemed welcome developments for the country. However, it may take some time before the BSP becomes dovish. Currently, Remolona said the BSP remains hawkish and may remain that way until “early 2024,” when inflation could hit below 3 percent.

Remolona said there are still risks that the BSP needs to watch out for. Monitoring these risks and preventing them from negating inflation gains is crucial, especially for the Philippines.

