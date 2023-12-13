LandBank expands reach in Western Visayas

ILOILO CITY—The Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) announced it onboarded two new partners on December 7 at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol, Iloilo City.

In a statement, the state-run lender announced having partnered with client cooperatives, associations, rural banks, local government units (LGUs), micro-sized, small-scale and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and private entities “to help provide basic banking services on behalf of the bank to areas with limited or no accessible banks.”

The lender said the Hinigaran Multi-Purpose Cooperative (HMPC) and Guimaras Employees Multi-Purpose Cooperative (GEMPC) will enable Western Visayans to “enjoy convenient banking services without having to travel long distances to other towns to transact at the nearest Landbank branch.”

“We are leveraging the power of digital banking and strategic local partnerships to provide basic banking services to remote, underserved, and unbanked communities nationwide,” LandBank president and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz was quoted in the statement as saying. “We look to advance greater financial access to clients and stakeholders who need our services the most.”

Ortiz led the rollout of the partnership program—called “Landbankasama.”

The HMPC touchpoint located at San Agustin Heights, Barangay Narauis, Hinigaran, Negros Occidental, will help serve the banking requirements of all 24 barangays and nearby municipalities of Isabela and Pontevedra.

Meanwhile, the GEMPC partner at San Miguel, Jordan, is expected to bring financial access closer to all of the five municipalities of Guimaras, namely Buenavista, Jordan, Nueva Valencia, San Lorenzo and Sibunag.

Financial inclusivity

THE “Landbankasama” is a rebrand of the bank’s “agent banking program” (ABP), called as such to better capture the goals of the program to create strategic points of banking access and promote collaboration towards expanding financial inclusion.

“’Landbankasama’ partners offer various services including cash withdrawal, cash deposit, fund transfer, bills payment, and balance inquiry, and benefit beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer (CCT) program of the DSWD, as well as government employees, teachers, students, and other private clients in the area,” the state-run lender said. “Aside from LandBank prepaid accounts, the program also now allows clients to make transactions using their Landbank savings accounts.”

The program also seeks to “empower and benefit customers through lower transaction costs, and enable potential savings on travel and associated expenses for clients located outside of municipal or city centers.”

With the onboarding of the two partner cooperatives, LandBank has a network of 1,086 “Landbankasama” partners nationwide, 129 of which are in the Western Visayas Region, the state-run lender’s statement read.