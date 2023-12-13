Insurance penetration rate dips to 1.68%

THE country’s insurance penetration rate in the nine months to September dropped to 1.68 percent compared to 1.81 percent as creeping inflation slashed Filipinos’ budget to spend for other products including insurance.

Latest Insurance Commission (IC) data showed that the country’s insurance penetration rate from January to September fell as total premiums recorded by the insurance industry posted a tepid growth.

The insurance penetration rate measures the contribution of the insurance sector to the national economy.

The insurance industry’s total premium during the reference period rose by 2.77 percent year-on-year to P289.603 billion from P281.801 billion last year.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort attributed the drop in the insurance penetration rate to the impact of higher prices of goods and services to the Filipinos’ spending priorities.

“This could be attributed to higher prices or inflation that reduced spending or demand for other products such as insurance, especially those with tight or limited budgets,” Ricafort told the BusinessMirror.

The RCBC executive also noted that the country’s economic growth outpaced the growth posted by the insurance industry during the nine-month period.

From January to July, the country’s economic performance (in current prices) expanded by 10.66 percent, faster than the 2.768 percent increase in the total amount of premiums registered by the insurance industry.

The insurance penetration rate is derived by getting the ratio of the total premiums against the country’s gross domestic product.

Easing inflation

NONETHELESS, Ricafort argued that the recent easing trend in the country’s inflation print would provide support to lift Filipinos’ demand for insurance products.

“Easing headline inflation and faster economic growth increase the incomes and spending power of more Filipinos, thereby could also help increase demand for insurance,” he said.

“More Filipinos would like to be more financially secure through higher insurance coverage, both life and non-life such as for homes, vehicles, businesses, among others,” Ricafort added.

The IC earlier disclosed that the insurance industry’s net income from January to September rose by 9.37 percent to P38.28 billion from P35 billion last year as premiums collected by life and non-life insurance firms continued to expand.

The IC said the combined net income of life and non-life insurance companies as well as mutual benefit associations (MBAs) expanded by P3.28 billion during the July to September period.

The IC attributed the increase to expansion in the net income posted by life and non-life insurance sectors, outpacing the decline in the net income of mutual benefit associations.