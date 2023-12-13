IMD cites innovative, resilient companies

THE firms behind the Nike, Pfizer and Microsoft brands are the top “future-ready” companies in fashion, pharmaceuticals and technology sectors as these firms have been innovative and resilient, according to the 2023 Future Readiness Indicator by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

Nike Inc., which has 34 stores in the Philippines, made it to the top of the 2023 ranking for luxury fashion of the IMD’s indicator that measures a company’s “ability to anticipate and adapt to external changes.” In a statement on Tuesday, IMD, one of the world’s leading business schools, said Nike retained its top position in a fashion industry marked by supply chain disruption.

“It was under this context that Nike outshone the rest of the field, with a notable increase in direct sales resulting in revenue for the third fiscal quarter reaching $12.4 billion, surpassing projections of $11.48 billion and representing a 14-percent increase from the previous year,” the IMD said.

The firms behind the Hermès and Kering brands have risen in the ranks, while LVMH [Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy] and Richemont have sustained their strong performances as beaconsb of digital transformation in the luxury industry.

Need drivers

HOWARD Yu, director of IMD’s Center for Future Readiness, underscored the need to implement new manufacturing models such as near-shoring and digital “enhancements” amid the supply chain disruptions.

“All things considered, supply chain disruptions are driving the need for new manufacturing models, including nearshoring and digital enhancements. Brands are also exploring new channels like the metaverse, utilizing rental channels and off-price retailers. That’s why future-ready companies are realigning their structures to focus on sustainability and digital acceleration. These are the trendsetters who move forward in the lead into 2024,” Yu explained.

For the pharmaceutical sector, Pfizer Inc. topped the future readiness indicator ranking followed by AstraZeneca.

The IMD said “robust” investment in research and the ability to navigate the complex logistical and legal maze of global distribution are two of the traits that stand out for indicator leaders Pfizer and AstraZeneca Plc.

“This has also been a landmark year for obesity treatments, which underpin the ascension of Eli Lilly & Co. (from seventh to third) and Novo Nordisk A/S (13th to seventh),” the IMD said.

Moreover, top-ranking companies are investing in technologies “beyond conventional medical research”—such as the “augmented drug design” (ADD) project by AstraZeneca—and in the next generation of distribution networks.

“Pfizer’s cold chain service and AstraZeneca’s end-to-end digital supply chain initiatives are particularly notable. Eli Lilly also shows promise with its investments in blockchain and digital twins for better traceability, logistics, and inventory management,” Yu said.

Tapestry of change

IN the technology sector, the IMD said two big trends stand out in the tech world: companies are using smarter [artificial intelligence] AI and “demanding” software that is easier and all-in-one.

“Such trends are what Microsoft successfully capitalizes on – being a major investor of OpenAI and a leader in the field of aggregating functionalities under one single software as a service, for example, Microsoft 365,” IMD said.

Microsoft Corp. is the most future-ready company as it topped the companies in the technology sector, based on IMD’s future readiness indicator.

But the IMD noted other technology companies that have remarkable improvements. It said that Nvidia Corp., once known mostly for graphics chips, can also attribute its steady rise–now moving from third to second–to its total capture of AI applications, from drug discovery to self-driving cars. Meta Platforms Inc. rounds out the top three, with Alphabet Inc. having dropped two positions down to fourth and Amazon.com Inc. descending from sixth to 10th.

“Our objective is to track this tapestry of change, woven by leaders in their respective fields, to make sense of what’s around and ahead of us in 2024,” Yu said.

He added that the idea of the Future Readiness indicator is to offer key insights into what others can learn from these leaders’ examples.