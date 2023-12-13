House gives green light to priority measures of Ledac

The House of Representatives on Monday approved four priorities of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC)—the proposed New Government Procurement Act, the proposed National Water Resources Act, the proposed Philippine Cooperative Code of 2023 and Revised Government Auditing Code of the Philippines.

House Bill (HB) 9648 seeks to repeal Republic Act (RA) 9184, or the proposed Government Procurement Reform Act, to further improve the government procurement system for cost-effective, transparent, competitive, streamlined, sustainable, and inclusive government procurement activities, independent of the source of funding, whether local or foreign.

HB 9648 aims to establish uniform procurement procedures and documentation while implementing an electronic procurement platform to enhance transparency.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said enacting a new government procurement law would strengthen the whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, which is regarded as a “transformative” solution amid the changing times.

The bill seeks to institute a streamlined and transparent procurement process through definitive periods in the process, the use of emerging technologies and innovative solutions, and open contracting practices.

Under the bill, an electronic procurement system will be adopted, which provides for a single portal through the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) as the primary source of information on all government procurement activities, from the planning stage up to contract implementation.

Aside from competitive procurement, other alternative modes of procurement proposed in the measure are direct contracting, limited source bidding, repeat orders, and negotiation.

Water resources

Also passed on the third and final reading is HB 9663, or the proposed “National Water Resources Act,” one of the measures prioritized during the 2023 State of the Nation Address.

The bill seeks to create the Department of Water Resources (DWR) and establish the national framework for water resource management.

The proposed department would be the primary agency responsible for the “thorough and unified” identification and mapping of all water resources, as well as for planning, policy creation, and management.

The DWR will be the primary agency responsible for the comprehensive and integrated identification and mapping of all water resources, planning, policy formulation, and management of the ownership, appropriation, utilization, exploitation, development, sustainability, and protection of water resources in the country, except fisheries or aquaculture.

The proposed department will develop institutional arrangements with public water organizations and ensure coordination with all stakeholders for all water resource development, integration, and management activities, including sanitation, flood risk, and drought risk management.

The bill proposes the creation of the Water Regulatory Commission as an independent, quasi-judicial regulatory body with overall authority and powers that shall cover and apply to all service providers, whether private or public, providing or intending to provide water supply, including suppliers to subdivisions or other service providers, sewerage, or septage treatment and disposal services.

The measure seeks to reconstitute the National Water Resources Board as the National Water Resource Allocation Board, which would serve as the approval body for using water resources, including dam construction.

A water trust fund will be established for water development, water sanitation, and wastewater treatment and management, as well as water sustainability programs and projects.

Cooperative Code

Another piece of Ledac priority legislation, HB 9673, or the proposed Philippine Cooperative Code of 2023, hurdled the third and final reading.

The proposed amendments prioritize the agriculture sector, acknowledging its significance in the Philippine economy.

Chapter 20 is introduced to specifically cater to the unique needs of agriculture cooperatives. This inclusion ensures that the provisions of the Cooperative Code align with the intricacies and challenges faced by cooperatives engaged in agricultural activities. By tailoring regulations to the current situations within the agriculture sector, the amendments aim to foster growth and sustainability.

To address concerns within the cooperative administration and operational procedures, targeted amendments are proposed in several chapters.

Chapter 2, focusing on the mandatory personnel of the cooperative, is refined to better meet the demands of the sector.

Additionally, amendments in Chapter 8 deal with the qualification of membership, termination, and the crucial aspect of the refund of interest. By refining these sections, the amendments aim to streamline processes and ensure smoother operations for cooperatives.

Recognizing the strength of unity, the proposed amendments seek to grant more participatory powers to the cooperative sector through its federations and unions. This is particularly evident in the proposed amendments to Chapter 6, which deals with the Federation of Cooperatives. The changes focus on enhancing the organization and registration procedures, providing federations and unions with a more influential role in shaping cooperative governance. This inclusivity aims to better address the training needs of primary cooperatives and advocate for the principles of cooperativism effectively.

In a move towards global cooperation, the proposed amendments suggest allowing investments from foreign cooperatives. However, this would be subject to the rules and regulations set forth by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering Act. This strategic opening to foreign partnerships aims to broaden the cooperative sector’s horizons, fostering collaboration and resource sharing on an international scale.

Auditing code

The House of Representatives has also given the green light to HB 9674, or the Revised Government Auditing Act. This legislative milestone aims to revamp the 45-year-old Presidential Decree No. 1445, aligning it with contemporary international accounting and auditing standards.

The bill recognizes the need to embrace technological advancements. It advocates for the adoption of international accounting and audit standards while leveraging emerging technologies and innovative solutions in audit approaches and processes. This shift towards digitalization aims to enhance efficiency and accuracy in the auditing process.

Another critical objective is to fortify the independence and effectiveness of the Commission on Audit (COA). This includes a comprehensive reorganization of the COA’s structure and the delineation of powers and functions within the organization.

The legislation is designed to safeguard the financial resources of the country and recover potential pecuniary losses incurred by the government.

