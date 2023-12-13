House approves Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill

A leader of the House of Representatives endorsed for Senate approval House Bill 9034, or the proposed Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act.

This, after lawmakers—voting 258-0-0—approved the measure establishing the archipelagic sea lanes (ASLs) in the Philippine waters, which would serve as the country’s “shield” against nations challenging its sovereignty.

The President is empowered under the bill to fix the coordinates of the designated sea lanes and substitute or add to them for compelling reasons relevant to national security, the preservation of key biodiversity areas, and the safety of navigation.

The measure prescribes the rights and obligations of foreign ships and aircraft exercising the right to archipelagic sea lane passage.

The bill also penalizes foreign civilian ships and aircraft violating the provisions of the measure.

House foreign affairs committee chair Maria Rachel Arenas underscored the significance of enacting the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, emphasizing its pivotal role in solidifying the integrity of the country’s maritime domain and thwarting arbitrary international passage within the Philippine archipelago.

Arenas articulated, “Asserting our sovereignty to delineate ASLs allows us to establish clear boundaries aligned with our strategic objectives, ensuring that the definition remains within the bounds of our national interest, free from external influence and interpretation.”

Highlighting the bill’s broader implications, Arenas asserted that its passage would undeniably strengthen Philippine maritime security. She envisioned it as a potent tool, providing the nation with leverage to actively shape and influence the ever-evolving dynamics of the region’s maritime environment.

Arenas raised concerns about the vulnerability of marine protected areas in the absence of designated ASLs.

She warned against the potential threat posed by the unregulated passage of foreign vessels into Philippine waters, emphasizing the critical imperative of preserving the country’s marine biodiversity.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





