Government told to revisit industrial policy as October exports fall 17%

The country’s lackluster external trade performance in October 2023 reflected not only the challenges faced by the global economy but also the deep-seated issues stemming from the country’s industrial policy or lack thereof, according to local economists.

On Tuesday, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) disclosed that the country’s export earnings declined 17.5 percent, the largest contraction in six months.

The data also showed import receipts contracted 4.4 percent in October 2023, marking the 9th consecutive month that imports declined.

“On the whole, it seems that the trade sector is at a standstill. An industrial policy aimed at promoting products with comparative advantage or at creating new products could have broken this impasse,” Ateneo de Manila University economist Leonardo Lanzona told the BusinessMirror.

Lanzona noted that the high-interest rates that keep the Philippine peso competitive did not help the country’s imports. This is crucial as the country’s exports are mostly re-exports.

He also said while digital technologies have the potential to improve the sustainability of the country’s exports and enhance its competitiveness, an industrial policy that allows the country to respond to these innovations is key.

“Such trends call for some kind of strategy or vision which this government is apparently incapable of designing,” Lanzona said. “At the minimum, the government could have developed skills so that firms can have workers that can respond to new challenges.”

Meanwhile, former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Dante B. Canlas said disruptions claimed by Filipino exporters may have caused the poor external trade performance.

On Monday, Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) Director Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte said in the 2023 Data Dissemination Forum on International Merchandise Trade Statistics (IMTS) organized by the PSA, thousands of exporters stopped exporting products.

Sykimte said nearly 4,000 exporters stopped shipping their products abroad. This cut down the country’s active exporters in 2022 by around half the number in 2018. (full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/12/nearly-4k-exporters-stopped-shipping-goods/)

“If DTI can solve the local supply shocks, exports may recover. The external shocks, however, may persist, causing continuing movements toward elevated food and energy prices,” Canlas said.

“[However,]the external shocks are beyond the control of Philippine government policymakers and may dominate, causing problems for Filipino exporters to continue next year,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort noted that the country also posted its widest trade deficit in three months.

The PSA said the trade deficit in October rose by 26 percent to $4.17 billion. The trade deficit posted an annual decline of 25.8 percent in September 2023 and 13.1 percent in October 2022.

Nonetheless, Ricafort said this was still among the narrowest in one and a half years or since February 2022, largely due to the October data.

“The slowdown in external trade largely reflects the risk of economic slowdown or risk of recession in the US, which is the world’s largest economy, after aggressive Fed rate hikes since March 2022 in the quest to bring down inflation back to the Fed’s target of two percent and fulfill the mandate of stable prices/inflation, with the unintended consequence of having slower demand/global trade,” Ricafort said in an economic brief.

Markets

In October 2023, the country’s total external trade in goods amounted to $16.9 billion, which showed an annual decline of 9.8 percent from the $18.74-billion total external trade in the same period of the previous year.

In September 2023, total external trade in goods registered an annual decrease of 11.2 percent, while an annual increase of 12.5 percent was registered in October 2022.

By major trading partner, shipments to the US comprised the highest export value, amounting to $1.02 billion or a share of 16 percent of the country’s total exports in October 2023.

The other major export trading partner for October was Japan, which accounted for $902.65 million or 14.2 percent of the country’s export earnings.

This was followed by the People’s Republic of China, which cornered $880.37 million or 13.8 percent of the total; Hong Kong, $759.02 million or 11.9 percent; and the Republic of Korea, $317.38 million or 5 percent.

Meanwhile, the People’s Republic of China was the country’s largest supplier of imported goods valued at $2.6 billion or 24.7 percent of the country’s total imports in October 2023.

The other top import sources for the month included Indonesia, which accounted for $917.53 million or 8.7 percent of the country’s imports for October, followed by Japan, which cornered $834.89 million or 7.9 percent of the country’s import receipts.

The data also showed the Republic of Korea accounted for $785.81 million or 7.5 percent of total imports and the US with $711.77 million or 6.8 percent of the total.