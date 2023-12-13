‘Foreign investments vital to hitting PHL export goals’

The Philippines is seeking to attract investments in export-oriented industries to drive exports growth and enable the country to compete with its Asean neighbors, according to Trade officials.

“To achieve our exports target, it is critical for us to target investment-driven exports,” Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) Director Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte told reporters on the sidelines of an event organized by the Design Center of the Philippines last Monday.

“We cannot simply grow [our exports]) without foreign investments,” she added.

She cited countries like Vietnam that have been able to entice investments in its export-oriented industries.

“One of Vietnam’s exports is telephone sets. Baka iyan ’yung Samsung and that is about $65 billion,” she said.

“Malaysia’s exports of integrated circuits generate about $78 billion in revenues. It’s roughly the total exports of the Philippines in 2022 and that is just one product,” she added.

Sykimte said the DTI has reorganized its organizational structure to achieve the objectives of the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP).

Under the PEDP 2023-2028, the government plans to expand export revenues to $240.5 billion in 5 years.

Trade Undersecretary and Board of Investments (BOI) Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo said during the National Export Congress last week that the government should aspire for a higher exports target.

“With all of the collaboration, maybe we should work towards four times or maybe five times the 2021 [exports],” he said.

He also revealed that the BOI might not hit its P1.5-trillion target for investment approvals this year.

“I don’t think we can reach P1.5 trillion [of investment approvals] this year. Baka P1.3 trillion. That means also that that would be the highest investment approval of BOI in our 56-year history. So highest on record,” said Rodolfo.

In February 2023, the BOI decided to revise its 2023 Investment approvals target from P1 trillion to P1.5 trillion following the “strong” investment approvals recorded in January 2023 alone.

The DTI attributed the revision of the investment approvals target for 2023 to the “robust” pipeline of investment leads, including those secured through the foreign trips of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The DTI had said that the establishment of green lanes will help the Philippines attract more foreign direct investments as this will address the barriers that hamper their entry.