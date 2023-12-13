Ex-Moro lawmaker asks SC to nullify BARMM’s electoral code over ‘restrictive provisions’

DAVAO CITY – A former Maguindanao lawmaker congressman asked the Supreme Court (SC) to nullify the Bangsamoro Electoral Code (BEC), a key code of laws intended to help the Bangsamoro government get past its transition period.

Former Rep. Michael O. Mastura based his objections to the BEC on Republic Act No. 7941 or the Party-List System Act which he authored when he was then a congressional representative.

Mastura filed a petition-in-intervention on Thursday last week before the SC to declare certain provisions of the BEC or Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 35 unconstitutional.

“My objective in filing this intervention is to highlight that the restrictive BEC provisions for the registration and participation of regional political parties defeats the purpose of a multiparty system that is free and open. The only way that we can provide for the liberal formation and participation of regional political parties in the BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) is if we go back to the CAB (Comprensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro), wherein the non-restrictive and Constitutional party registration requirements under the Party-List System Act, is envisioned,” Mastura said.

Mastura’s petition-in-intervention is in relation to the main case of Atty. Dimnatang Pansar, Abdul Rashid Balindong, Shariefuddin Lucman, Aleem Alibasher Abdullatif, Jamil Faisal Adiong, Rafsanjani Pendatun Ali, Mohajeran Balayman, Najia Pescadera, Sharif Jul Asiri Abirin, Abdul Muhaimin Abubakar, Mohammad Salmann Sakili, Sarib Hataman, Harisul Samanul, Sukarno Asri, and Mohammad Yusof Tidal vs. Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) and Hon. Ahod Balawag Ebrahim in his capacity as Interim Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), his office said in a statement last week.

Mastura actually filed the petition on June 14 this year before the Supreme Court and pushed anew his objection to the BEC “that seeks to declare the BEC unconstitutional, particularly in relation to its restrictive provisions on registration of political parties requiring at least 10,000 membership and the high voting threshold for political parties to be entitled to a seat in the party representation system of the BARMM, wherein similar to the party-list system political parties are voted upon instead of individual candidates for Members of the Bangsamoro parliament.”

If the restrictive BEC provisions on party registration were declared unconstitutional the default party registration system in the Party-List System Act or the general provisions on party registration of the Omnibus Election Code can be applied, he said.

His petition-in-intervention argued that the formation and registration of political parties is part of the fundamental right to freedom of association in the Bill of Rights of the Constitution. He quoted former Chief Justice Enrique Fernando on the significance of political parties under the right of freedom of association.

Mastura was also a former member of the peace negotiating panel of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and former senior legal adviser of the MILF. The MILF now leads the Bangsamoro Transition Authority of the BARMM.