Drought may strike 65 provinces–DOST

As 65 out of the country’s 82 provinces are projected to suffer drought in the coming months due to El Niño, the government has updated its mitigation measures to cope with the projected lower rainfall next year, according to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

The DOST said the number of drought-affected provinces could reach 65 by May 2024. The agency noted that majority of global climate models suggest that El Niño will likely persist until the second quarter of next year.

“Based on recent conditions, moderate to severe drought conditions are likely from February to May 2024. And by the end of May, 77 percent of the provinces of the country will have potential for drought—that would be around 65 provinces,” DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum said in a press briefing in Malacañang last Tuesday.

“We need to further intensify our efforts to make sure that we are ready for this especially on the various fields that were

already mentioned like health, water, agriculture, sanitation and of course, peace and order; and we also need to involve everyone in this effort,” he added.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the creation of a task force led by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to coordinate the El Niño-related efforts of the government.

“We’ll have to organize first the task force. This is the time to put every condition together,” Marcos said during a sectoral meeting last Tuesday.

The chief executive also approved the “Updated National Action Plan on El Niño,” which focused on food security, energy security, health, and fire mitigation measures.

During the meeting, Solidum said among the issues which were discussed were the additional budget requests of several government agencies for their El Niño-related interventions as well as a comprehensive government water conservation campaign.

“And it [information campaign]will be a whole-of-government approach. The request is for the whole website of the government [to be tapped for the campaign] so the efforts will be more concerted,” Solidum said.

He said water conservation measures should be put in place since dams have sufficient water levels. In fact, he said the Angat Dam was forced to release water due to its high water level.

Based on the forecast of DOST, the impact of El Niño will start to significantly worsen next month raising the number of provinces experiencing drought to 11.

Currently, there are 6 provinces under dry condition or areas which experienced below normal rainfall for 2 consecutive months.

Another 18 provinces are suffering a dry spell. These are areas which have below normal rainfall conditions for three consecutive months or way below normal rainfall conditions for two consecutive months.

Currently, only 1 province is experiencing drought, which occurs when rainfall in area is below normal for five consecutive months or is “way below normal” for three consecutive months.

Image credits: Junpinzon | Dreamstime.com





