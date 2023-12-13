DOT awaits Palace response to its concern over e-visa suspension in China

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) has expressed its concern over the suspension of the electronic visa (e-visa) platform, which was being pilot-tested in China by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said, “Actually, I have already formally communicated our concern to the Palace in terms of the suspension. I’m awaiting [their answer].” In 2019, there were 1.7 million tourists from China, making it the second largest source of visitors for the Philippines.

The DFA had “temporarily suspended until further notice” the e-visa platform on December 1. Government sources said the order of suspension came from the Presidential Management Staff (PMS). The DOT chief declined to make any further comment on the supposed PMS order. But separately, the Department of Justice (DOJ) had also been pushing that the visa processing for China be subcontracted to a third-party operator, VFS Global. (See, “DOJ wants DFA out of visa issuance to Chinese visitors,” in the BusinessMirror, November 21, 2023.)

“From our end, we’re still very hopeful we can be competitive in terms of visa liberalization especially recognizing that Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and other Asean countries have liberalized already,” said Frasco.

Major challenges to tourism goals

Separately, DOT OIC-Undersecretary for Tourism Development Planning Verna Buensuceso assured, “The regular [in-person] visa application is ongoing, plus the group visa process.” The latter is implemented through DOT-accredited Chinese tour operators.

As this developed, the DOT chief expressed confidence that the Philippines will receive 7.7 million foreign visitors in 2024, as projected under the baseline scenario of DOT’s National Tourism and Development Plan for 2023-2028. But she did acknowledge that this goal may be stymied by inadequate “infrastructure,” making it difficult for tourists to travel across the country, and lack of “connectivity,” in terms of international flights into the country. These major challenges were also concerns raised by buyers at a recent international travel fair. (See, “PHL generates strong interest in World Travel Market-London,” in the BusinessMirror, November 20, 2023.)

In her yearend presentation of DOT’s accomplishments on Tuesday, Frasco said 5.07 million foreign tourists arrived in the Philippines as of December 12, 2023. Of the total, 4.67 million were accounted for foreign tourists, while 411,629 were overseas Filipinos, or Philippine passport holders permanently residing abroad.

Asked if the latest arrivals data gave her confidence the DOT could reach its medium-scenario target of 5.8 million visitors this year, Frasco said, “As with anything, we have to be cautiously optimistic. There are so many things of which we have no control…. I am hopeful we can reach the medium scenario, but what we are focusing right now is the push we have made to breach the target that we announced.”

Visitors spend P440B

Under the NTDP 2023-2028, the DOT has targeted the arrival of 4.8 million foreign tourists and inbound revenue to reach P316 billion this year. In 2019, international arrivals reached an historic-high of 8.26 million, which generated P600 billion in inbound revenue for the economy.

Frasco also announced that foreign tourists spent some P440 billion in the economy during their visit from January to November 30, 2023, which is almost 96 percent of the visitor spend in the same period in 2019.

Data from DOT showed South Korea remained as the top source market for tourists with arrivals at 1.34 million; followed by the United States with 836,69; Japan 285,655; China 252,171; and Australia 238,487. Other major tourism markets were: Canada, who sent 206,571 visitors; Taiwan 186,140; the United Kingdom 141,516; Singapore 140,633; and Malaysia 140,633.

As per government sources, the DOT and DOJ’s desire to boost the arrivals of Chinese tourists in the Philippines forced the DFA to implement the e-visa platform despite concerns raised by national intelligence agencies and the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s anxiety over the inadequate security features of the e-visa platform, which it had developed.