DOST: ‘Reawakened trenches’ causing Mindanao earthquakes

“Reawakened trenches’ that have been inactive for long periods are causing the recent frequent earthquakes in Mindanao, according to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

“The reason why we have several in Mindanao is because in Mindanao, we have at least three to four trenches compared to Visayas and Luzon,” DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum said in a press briefing in Malacañang past Tuesday.

“And some of these trenches like the Philippine Trench, between Samar Island and Surigao Provinces, have not really moved for a long time kaya nandoon iyong mga gaps na may mga earthquakes na nangyayari,” he added.

Mindanao has been hit by several earthquake recently, including the magnitude 7.4 quake which jolted Surigao del Sur on December 2, 2023 and the 6.8 magnitude, which rocked Soccsksargen last month.

Last March, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs) also observed a series of quakes in Davao de Oro, which it attributed to active faults that include the East Compostela Valley, West Compostela Valley, Central Compostela Valley, Nabunturan, Caraga River, and Mati Segments of the Philippine Fault, and the Central Mindanao Fault.

Currently, Philvolcs has registered 14,820 earthquakes for this year, which is higher compared to the 14,317 in 2022.

Solidum called for intensifying of information campaign to help improve public compliance to the building code.

“We need to strengthen our building preparedness, and that is where the solution would lie on the potential number of casualty,” the DOST chief said.

Image credits: DOST





