DOH-Ilocos region reports 296 new HIV positive cases

The Department of Health (DOH) in Ilocos Region urged the communities to lead and support the government’s HIV program after a total of 296 new HIV cases were recorded in the region.

According to the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU), 45 new HIV cases were recorded in the month of July 2023 with Pangasinan having the highest number of confirmed cases with 28 followed by Ilocos Sur with 6, Ilocos Norte and La Union with 4 cases each and Dagupan City with 3.

From 1984 to present, 3,051 individuals were diagnosed with HIV cases in the region.

Infectious Disease Cluster Head Rheuel C. Bobis said that HIV-related mortality has decreased by 70 percent.

“Even with this development, we must continue our efforts towards an HIV-free future through a collective commitment, unwavering dedication, and comprehensive community involvement,” Bobis said.

Assistant Regional Director Antonio M. Albornoz, who led the celebration of World AIDS Day in Bantay, Ilocos Sur last November 29, 2023, said that in order to realize the goals of eliminating AIDS by 2030, it is important to involve community leadership that includes planning, policy-making, funding and monitoring activities,

“As this will help to reduce the stigma and strengthens psychosocial support for patients.”

“By urging communities to lead and support in the HIV program, we can improve referral systems for HIV-positive patients and most important we can reach those in the underserved, marginalized and hard-to-reach areas,” he added.

Among the activities conducted during the World’s AIDS Day Celebration in Bantay, Ilocos Sur were HIV screening, an AVP contest for Best in World AIDS Day, Sayaw Galaw Contest Laban Sa HIV/AID contest, search for the Bantay HIV Ambassador/Ambassadress 2023 and Paskuhan sa Bantay.

Winners were given various cash prizes ranging from P1,000 to P10,000.