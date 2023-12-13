‘Creeping invasion’: House probes complicity of certain Chinese nationals in drugs, land deals

The chairman of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs on Tuesday called on the government, particularly intelligence and law enforcement agencies, to investigate and halt the reported activities of certain Chinese nationals engaged in what he describes as a “creeping invasion” using drug or laundered money in land and property acquisition in the country.

Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Ace Barbers issued the statement following revelations during a committee hearing disclosing that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and Philippine National Police (PNP) were facing challenges in identifying a purported Filipino-Chinese national named Willy Ong. Ong is believed to be linked to a shipment of 560 kilos of shabu valued at P3.6 billion seized in Mexico, Pampanga, last September.

According to Barbers, documents indicate that Willy Ong, operating under the company Empire 999 registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has acquired a gasoline station and more than four hectares of land in Mexico town, allegedly using Filipino dummies.

“Ong, based on documents we have on hand, has an UMID ID card and a drivers’ license issued by the Land Transportation Office and used an address in Nueva Ecija. But the NBI and the PNP, despite weeks of search, could not locate him at his given address,” Barbers said.

The Unified Multi-purpose ID (UMID) card is a government-issued identification document in the Philippines, consolidating information from four government services.

Barbers expressed concern about reports suggesting a land-buying spree by Chinese in various locations, utilizing fake credentials, obtaining government-issued IDs, and registering businesses with the SEC, Department of Trade and Industry, and local government units using paid Filipino dummies.

The House dangerous drugs panel is currently investigating, in the aid of legislation, the seizure of a P3.6 billion shabu shipment in Pampanga that came from Thailand, passed through the Subic Freeport, was consigned, and was supposed to be delivered to a non-existent name and place in Binondo, Manila, but was re-routed to a warehouse owned by Willy Ong in Mexico town.

Former Mexico City Mayor Teddy Tumang, who had been cited for contempt and detained at the House detention facility along with some of his subordinates are currently the subject of scrutiny by members of the House panel for their alleged complicity in the illegal activities of Willy Ong.

In a follow-up hearing next month, the panel has summoned officials from the SEC, the Anti-Money Laundering Council, and the Bureau of Internal Revenue to determine what Ong’s Empire 999 business firm has been engaged in, the real identity of his business partners, the taxes they paid to the local and national governments, and where they sourced their investment money.