Converge winless no more after seven games 

AFTER seven games, Converge is no longer winless in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup.

Import Jamil Wilson had a big night to help the FiberXers stave off Terrafirma’s endgame rally for a 103-94 overtime win on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Wilson erupted for 32 points, including 17 in the last and overtime periods, to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks, while rookie Deschon scored 17 points and big man Justin Arana tallied 14 points to give Converge a 1-6 record.

“It was tough, and everybody was getting frustrated about the results of our last games, but we have to keep practicing hard,” Converge coach Aldin Ayo said. “We just have to continue working hard. We will continue to improve.”

Juami Tiongson posted 28 points for the Dyip, who fell to 2-5 win-loss record.

Despite being out rebounded, 42-65, Converge banked on its defense to force Terrafirma commit 25 turnovers, which they translated into 24 points.

Javi Gomez de Liaño finished with 13 points, including the game-tying trey for an 88-all count with 4.4 seconds left in the regulation that forced the overtime. He also added 12 rebounds and two steals.

But Converge’s replacement import Wilson led the FiberXer’s sparkling 11-0 run to turn an 88-90 deficit to a safe 99-90 lead in the last two-minute mark of the extra period.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





