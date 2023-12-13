Bill aiming to develop local defense industry gets Senate approval

The Senate on Monday approved on third and final reading a bill meant to empower the Philippines to manufacture its weapons, develop its defense industry and reduce its dependence on foreign allies.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa thanked his colleagues for the third reading passage of Senate Bill (SB) 2455, also known as the “Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act,” noting it is a timely response to the country’s current struggles with using its scarce defense resources amid elevated external threats to its security, particularly those arising from its maritime disputes.

“(The) approval of the measure on revitalizing the country’s self-reliant defense posture is a testament of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos administration’s commitment to protect every square inch of our country’s territory,” Dela Rosa said Monday after the approval of the measure, which Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri himself had championed.

Dela Rosa also asked to be made co-author of SB 2455.

Last August, Zubiri said the government must ramp up its support for the development of the local arms sector amid the “continuing threats to its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.”

Speaking at a Committee on National Defense hearing on the Philippine Defense Industry Development Act (PDIDA) and related bills, Zubiri said he had been strongly advocating for these, “as a key measure in support of our ongoing efforts to build a credible and concrete defense program.”

Zubiri said: “Amidst growing national concern over our sovereignty, it is very timely that we now consider the merits of revitalizing our Self-Reliant Defense Posture program and building a local defense industry that would supply the needs of our Armed Forces.”

Although the Philippines has defense cooperation with many foreign allies, he said, “we cannot afford to rely on them entirely. Overreliance on our allies leaves us on the back foot—always waiting, and always dependent on what they will supply us with.”

Zubiri added, in Filipino, he did not wish a repeat of having the Philippine president “making the rounds of other countries begging for arms and bullets to help those defending it,” an apparent reference to 2017 when then President Duterte had to secure military assistance from friendly neighbors to quell home-grown terrorists who mounted the Marawi siege.