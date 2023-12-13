Big Lagoon guns for repeat in Presidential Gold Cup

Melaine Habla’s owned and bred Big Lagoon guns to be only the fifth horse in local horseracing history to repeat as Presidential Gold Cup winner in this Sunday’s P10 million 2023 Philracom-PCSO PGC at the Metro Manila Turf Club in Batangas.

The winner will take home P6 million.

Partnered anew with long time rider John Alvin Guce, the Havana out of Blue Catch progeny will have to contend with eight other gallopers in the richest 2000-meter horse race in the country.

Leading the charge is Kennedy Morales Stable’s flag-bearer, 2022 Horse of the Year and recent back-to-back Philracom-PCSO Silver Cup Winner Boss Emong (Dance City out of Chica Una bred by Antonio “Tony ” Tan Jr.) with Jeffril Zarate onboard.

Hot on their heels will be Don Julio, Engr. Felizardo “Jun” Sevilla Jr.’s owned and bred colt by Adios Reality out of Guatemala which will be mounted by Mark Angelo Alvarez.

The rest of the field is made up of Bonapart Morales’ Ambisioso (Oh Oh Seven-Sparkling Rule bred by the Esguerra Farms and Stud), Enigma Uno of the Running Rich Racing (bred by Melaine Habla, Brigand out of Betty H), Big Lagoon’s stablemate Istulen Ola (Brigand-Close Haul), the Leonardo “Sandy” Javier Jr. owned and bred Magtotobetsky (Zap out of Will Soon), Ken Logistics’ Sophisticated bred by Atty. Narciso O. Morales (Safe in the USA-Celestial Chase) and Triple Crown leg winner War Cannon of Rancho Sta. Rosa (Brigand out of Ivanavinalot bred by Melaine Habla).