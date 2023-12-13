BI to launch ‘Project Shield’ vs registered sex offenders

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday said it would enhance its collaboration with other concerned government agencies to intensify efforts to prevent the entry of registered sex offenders (RSOs) in the country.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval also said the agency is set to launch “Project Shield” that seeks to establish closer coordination with other countries on the matter of data sharing on RSOs.

Sandoval noted that other countries have registries of convicted sex offenders unlike in the Philippines.

Project Shield, she said, would serve as reporting mechanism on sex offenders who are already here or attempting to enter the country.

“We would immediately put it in our system. If they are already in the Philippines then they would be a priority to be arrested by our Fugitive Search Unit,” Sandoval said.

“There might be a need to focus on efforts to stop, prevent these RSOs and collaborate with other government agencies,” she added.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco noted that around 155 RSOs had attempted to enter the country from January to November of this year but were intercepted by BI officers.

Tansingco said through Project Shield, the BI would be coordinating with counterparts from other countries in establishing a database of RSOs from different countries and those already here in the country.

Through the project, the BI hopes to get prior information about RSOs bound to the Philippines so they can be intercepted.

At present, the Philippine government is only informed about RSOs when they have already arrived in the country.

In a related development, the BI announced that it has barred two American pedophiles from entering the country.

The two were identified as Keith Michael Lacek 63, who was intercepted last December 5, and Peter Maehler de Leon Guerrero, 54, who was turned away on December 2.

The two have criminal records for sexually abusing minors here and in the US.

Tansingco said the two passengers were intercepted separately upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

Both of them arrived at the Naia Terminal 1 aboard Air China and Eva Air flights from Taipei.

Lacek was excluded after his name prompted a hit in the bureau’s derogatory base indicating that he was previously banned from entering the country for his involvement in sex tourism.

Based on the records, Lacek was placed on the BI’s blacklist in June 2020 after the agency received information from the Office of Cybercrime of the Department of Justice that the foreigner was reportedly involved in the online enticement and sexual exploitation of children in travel and tourism.

Lacek allegedly enticed a Filipina to produce and send indecent photographs of children and to engage in sexual activity with a young minor in exchange for money.

On the other hand, Guerrero is a RSO in the US due to his record of conviction as a child rapist by a Texas court.

Guerrero was found guilty of violating Section 22 of the state’s laws, which penalizes the act of sexual assault of a child who is 17 years old and below.

“We had to remove them out immediately after they arrived at the airport. They are undesirable aliens who pose a very serious threat to our children,” Tansingco said.