Amnesty deadline nearing, SEC cites

THE Securities and Exchange Commission has again encouraged non-compliant firms and companies who had licenses suspended or revoked to start 2024 with a clean slate by availing of the amnesty before the year ends.

Corporations now have less than three weeks to avail of the SEC amnesty program until the final deadline on December 31, as provided under SEC Memorandum Circular (MC) 20 (series of 2023).

Launched in March, the amnesty program seeks to improve compliance with reportorial requirements by allowing non-compliant and suspended or revoked corporations to pay a reduced penalty for the late and non-filing of their general information sheets, annual financial statement and official contact details required under SEC MC 28 (series of 2020).

Availing of the amnesty entitles non-compliant corporations to pay a fixed amnesty rate of P5,000, regardless of the number of reports and number of years they failed to submit their reports. Meanwhile, suspended and revoked corporations shall pay only 50% of their total assessed fines, on top of a P3,060 petition fee.

In October, the SEC released a list of 22,403 ordinary corporations that are in danger of having their certificates of incorporation revoked for their failure to submit their GIS within five years from the date of incorporation.

A separate list covering 298,335 ordinary corporations that have failed to submit their GIS for three times consecutively or intermittently within five years has likewise been released.

Failure to avail of the amnesty will subject non-compliant and suspended or revoked corporations to a new scale of fines that will be implemented starting January 1, 2024.

Domestic stock corporations with retained earnings of less than P100,000 and domestic non-stock corporations with a fund balance or equity of less than P100,000 will incur a basic penalty of P5,000 for the first offense for the late filing of their GIS or AFS, which will increase to P9,000 when a corporation reaches the fifth offense. The SEC will also impose an additional P1,000 for every month of continuing violation.

The SEC will strictly enforce the submission of reportorial requirements and impose the corresponding monetary penalties, placement of corporations under delinquency status, and suspension and revocation of a corporation’s certificate of incorporation.