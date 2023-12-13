‘Allot excess rice tariffs for cash aid, crop insurance’

Rice planters are assured of receiving at least P15.5 billion in excess tariff collection next year and pundits said this could be used to increase the state’s cash assistance and fund its crop insurance and diversification programs.

The latest Bureau of Customs (BOC) data analyzed by the BusinessMirror showed that it has collected P25.55 billion in rice tariffs from January to November, 22.85 percent higher than the P20.798 billion it collected in the same period last year.

With the latest figures, the BOC tallied a new record high in terms of rice tariff collection since the national government liberalized the country’s rice trade regime through Republic Act 11203 in 2019.

Publicly available BOC data showed that the bureau collected more rice tariffs despite a 3.88-percent drop in total import volume during the 11-month period.

BOC data indicated that the country imported 3.108 million metric tons (MMT) of rice from January to November, some 125,000 MT lower than the 3.233

MMT it recorded in the same period last year.

Pundits and industry players said inbound shipments of rice fell due to higher global prices and supply constraints.

Nonetheless, the spike in world rice prices, induced by India’s ban on its exports, has lifted the country’s tariff collection.

Given this collection performance, at least P15.55 billion may now be considered as excess rice tariff collection since P10 billion is automatically earmarked for the rice competitiveness enhancement fund (RCEF).

Under existing laws, rice tariffs in excess of P10 billion will be used to bankroll various programs outside the RCEF, which includes a cash assistance program for rice farmers tilling two hectares and below.

‘Hike cash aid’

Publicly available Department of Agriculture (DA) documents showed that there are some 2.384 million rice farmers registered in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) who are eligible for its rice farmers financial assistance (RFFA) program.

At P5,000 each, the DA requires P12.09 billion to cover all the eligible rice farmers tilling below two hectares of land.

This would result in a surplus fund of at least P3.5 billion for the 2023 rice tariff collection.

Given the surplus, Roehlano M. Briones, senior research fellow at Philippine Institute Development Studies, said the unconditional cash assistance to rice farmers should be increased to utilize all the excess rice tariffs collected by the BOC.

If the number of eligible rice farmer beneficiaries next year would remain the same next year, then each individual should receive at least P6,500, based on BusinessMirror’s computations.

“That is the fastest way to give assistance. So that even rice farmers would have a Christmas bonus,” Briones told the BusinessMirror.

He also urged the DA to consider setting aside some funds to update and revalidate the RSBSA list.

Crop insurance, diversification

Meanwhile, the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. President Danilo V. Fausto said the P3.5-billion surplus can be used by the DA to rollout projects that will mitigate the impact of El Niño on the rice sector.

Fausto recommended the procurement of small irrigation facilities to ensure that farms will have sufficient water supply next year, when El Niño is expected to cause droughts in some 65 provinces.

He added that the DA could also use the funds to encourage rice farmers to diversify their crops, such as planting vegetables.

“If we just raise the cash assistance, the rice farmers will just become mendicant,” he told the BusinessMirror.

Federation of Free Farmers Inc. National Manager Raul Q. Montemayor agreed with Fausto.

“Aside from production and income support, we have to help farmers cope with risks and expand their sources of income beyond palay,” Montemayor told the BusinessMirror.

“I don’t think cash transfer is the ideal way to spend the money. If the surplus would just be wasted, then it would be better to be given to the farmers directly then,” he added.

Montemayor and Fausto noted that crop insurance and crop diversification are part of the original programs stipulated under the rice trade liberalization (RTL) law when it comes to the use of the excess rice tariff collection.

Last year, the state collected a total of P22.796 billion in rice tariffs of which P12.796 billion was earmarked for the RFFA program.

However, the excess rice tariff collection is over and above the amount that should be allotted to all the RSBSA-registered eligible rice farmers. At a total cost of P12.09 billion, the state has a surplus of some P706 million in rice tariffs this year.

Under existing laws, rice tariffs collected in a given year are certified by the BOC in the following calendar year.

