ACEN bares roadmap for coal-fired plant

THE listed energy platform of the Ayala Group, ACEN Corp. (PSE: ACEN), unveiled its “just transition roadmap” (JTR) for the 246-megawatt (MW) South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp. (SLTEC) coal-fired power plant, building on the momentum generated by its “energy transition mechanism” (ETM) initiative.

The ETM is a concept developed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which aims to leverage low-cost and long-term funding geared towards early coal retirement and the reinvestment of proceeds to enable renewable energy (RE) projects.

ACEN’s JTR is being developed in partnership with the Coal Asset Transition Accelerator (CATA)—a global platform empowering coal asset owners, alongside government financiers, and local stakeholders, to put in place financial mechanisms that will support the acceleration of the transition away from coal in a just and inclusive way.

In his presentation during the launch, ACEN President John Eric T. Francia unveiled six priority areas for the implementation of its JTR. These are clean energy replacement; power plant decommissioning; asset repurposing; community transition; worker reskilling and redeployment; and cascading learnings and continuous improvement.

“While the planned coal to clean transition for SLTEC is scheduled more than a decade from now, it is never too early to develop a long-term roadmap. This will ensure that the transition is carried out in a just, thorough and proactive manner,” he said.

CATA’s core partners are Climate Smart Ventures (CSV), Carbon Trust, and Rocky Mountain Institute, and is supported by the European Climate Foundation (ECF), Growald Climate Fund (GCF), and IKEA Foundation.

“We are thankful for the partnership with CATA and CSV on this pioneering Just Energy Transition initiative, and more than happy to share learnings with the broader industry,” added Francia.

Rebecca Collyer, ECF Executive Director, said CATA’s partnership with ACEN will hopefully encourage other power portfolio owners with a blueprint they can emulate for their coal-to-clean journey.

Meanwhile, Growald Climate Fund Executive Director Joanna Messing underscored the potential of the roadmap to be a replicable model for other asset owners seeking to transition their coal assets.

“In the same manner that the ACEN ETM has set the standard for commercial-based coal retirement transactions, the ACEN JTR has the potential to be a model that asset owners can replicate and from which policymakers can derive valuable insights,” said Messing.