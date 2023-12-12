The Bellevue Manila unveils latest culinary marvel: Johnny’s Steak and Grill at Cellar XXII

The Bellevue Manila, a 5-star Filipino hospitality brand, known also for its culinary excellence, is proud to announce the newest addition to its distinguished lineup of dining outlets: Johnny’s Steak and Grill at Cellar XXII.

Johnny’s Steak and Grill promises an unparalleled gastronomic experience, combining the mastery of a classic steakhouse with a contemporary flair. Nestled within the chic ambiance of Cellar XXII, this new venture is set to captivate the palates of discerning diners.

Set to open its doors to the public on December 16, 2023, Johnny’s Steak and Grill at Cellar XXII invites guests to embark on a culinary journey every Monday to Saturday from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

The ambiance, a perfect blend of sophistication and warmth, sets the stage for an exceptional dining experience, suited for those seeking a refined and upscale atmosphere. “The culinary offerings at Johnny’s Steak and Grill extend beyond steaks,” shared Mr. Arthur Cayanan, Director of Food & Beverages of The Bellevue Manila. “In addition to our prime steak selections, guests can indulge in a diverse menu featuring enticing options such as rack of lamb, flavorful soups, and delectable desserts.”

Origin of Johnny’s Steak & Grill

Johnny’s Steak & Grill made its debut on the dynamic culinary scene of Quezon City in late June 2016, finding its home within the modern ambiance of B Hotel. Situated strategically on the serene end of Scout Rallos, this steakhouse entered the bustling Tomas Morato area, adding to the burgeoning trend of steakhouses in Metro Manila.

“Named after my father, Mr. Johnny Chan, the Chairman of Bellevue Hotels & Resorts, the restaurant is a tangible expression of the our (owners’) deep affection for steak. Its mission is to deliver a distinctive and memoreable dining experience to the community.” shared Mr. Patrick Chan, Managing Director of The Bellevue Manila.

Following its triumphant journey in the North, Johnny’s Steak and Grill extended its reach to B Hotel Alabang last June of this year, aiming to satisfy the palates of steak enthusiasts in the South. Capitalizing on its expanding market, The Bellevue Manila recognized an opportunity to enhance the steak experience, introducing a refined dining concept. Johnny’s Steak & Grill at Cellar XXII, nestled on the 22nd Floor of the Tower Wing, elevates the culinary journey amid a beautiful and sophisticated ambiance. Ms. Mavic Recio, General Manager of The Bellevue Manila, expressed, “This exclusive steakhouse-within-a-bar concept represents a noteworthy expansion of The Bellevue Manila’s culinary repertoire, ensuring an unmatched dining experience for aficionados of premium steaks within an elegantly refined setting.”

With a commitment to delivering unparalleled comfort and hospitality, The Bellevue Manila has become synonymous with excellence in the hospitality industry. Johnny’s Steak and Grill at Cellar XXII is a testament to The Bellevue’s dedication to providing guests with extraordinary culinary experiences.

For inquiries and table reservations, you may contact 0992 852 6124.