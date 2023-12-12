Ricky Davao, Richard Merk to sing at ‘Christmas Special’ show at Red Rhino

Ricky Davao is considered a triple threat artist—he’s an accomplished actor, of course; a dancer as well, having been a member of the Vicor Dancers in his early days; and a singer whose most recent stage performance was in the musical “Silver Lining.”

Richard Merk is regarded as an institution in the Philippine music industry—a seasoned singer who excels in the jazz idiom, a trait he undoubtedly inherited from his mother, the late jazz queen Annie Brazil.

Joel Nuñez is a lawyer by profession but has likewise spent many years as a theater actor at Repertory Philippines. His most recent appearance was in the musical “Silver Lining.”

Davao, Merk, and Nuñez take time off their schedules this Tuesday, December 12, to join the fun in a show dubbed “Christmas Special” featuring two bands, Rockitwell and the Family Birth Control, at Red Rhino (along The Hub, Mayflower Street, Greenfield District, Mandaluyong).

Both bands play retro music—including some of the biggest hits of the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s. As regular performers at Red Rhino, Rockitwell and Family Birth Control have their respective followers who love to dance at the drop of a hat.

But while Family Birth Control is a mainstream pop group, Rockitwell, as its name suggests, has a rock ’n’ roll streak. Here’s an excerpt from a story I wrote on March 5, 2019: “On another Tuesday night, this time at Musica in Greenhills, a band called Rockitwell is playing a repertoire similar to Glass Onion’s—including the Rolling Stones’ ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash.’

“In Rockitwell’s version, vocalist Tony Atayde plays the Keith Richards foil to vocalist-rhythm guitarist Jack Teotico’s Mick Jagger lead singing parts. What makes it witty is Atayde’s opening spiel: ‘Here’s a song the Stones wrote for Jack.’

“Teotico, a former investment banker and government executive, runs an art gallery. He and Atayde, along with Rene Narciso, Kiko Perfecto and Dindo Ibazeta, have been classmates since 1959 at La Salle Green Hills (LSGH) and are part of LSGH high school batch 1970.

“They formed Rockitwell primarily to have fun and also to energize further their preparations for LSGH Batch ’70’s 50th anniversary homecoming.

“Composed of 10 members, with a few others joining to jam on stage, Rockitwell rocks, indeed. Well, not too hard, but good enough to groove on a Stones classic like ‘Sympathy for the Devil.’” Atayde died in 2020, also the year Covid-19 reached epidemic levels that forced a lockdown in Luzon and which caused the cancellation of LSGH Batch ’70’s golden anniversary performance at the school’s homecoming.

Yet Rockitwell continues to play live—something Atayde would’ve approved of, and which Davao, Merk, and Nuñez will take part of this Tuesday night at Red Rhino.