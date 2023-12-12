Private sector backs Batang Pinoy, PNG

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) partnered with the private sector for the simultaneous staging of the Batang Pinoy (BP) and Philippine National Games starting on Sunday.

Among the PSC’s partners are Milo Philippines and Otsuka Solar-Pocari Sweat, along with the Philippine Basketball Association, PLDT and Smart Communications, Grab, Chooks To Go and Shakey’s Philippines.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment in nurturing the next generation of athletes,” PSC chairman Richard Bachmann said. “With the combined efforts of the PSC and our esteemed private partners, we are confident that the games will leave a lasting legacy, inspiring athletes and fans alike.”

“As a former athlete, I am delighted with the overwhelming support from our private sectors in helping us elevate the playing field of our future national stars,” he added.

A combined 18,000 athletes are vying in the BP and PNG that feature competitions in 26 sports.

The PSC also thanked De La Salle University, DragonSmash Makati, SM Mall of Asia, Ayala Malls and the PNVF Sand Courts for lending their facilities for futsal, badminton, dancesport, arnis, pencak silat, table tennis and beach volleyball, respectively.

“The infusion of private sector expertise, resources and support will definitely contribute to creating a more immersive and memorable experience in every competition venue and billeting areas from start to finish,” PSC executive director Paulo Tatad said.