POCO’s 12.12 discounts are up to 44% off on latest smartphone models

POCO is embracing the holiday season in its upcoming 12.12 Sale. POCO fans can enjoy big discounts on select POCO products until the end of December.

Starting December 12, POCO will be reducing prices by up to 44% on popular smartphones, such as the POCO F5 Series and POCO X5 5G. The promo is the perfect time to buy Christmas gifts for your loved ones.

Made for speed and power

Described as a “hyperpowered” smartphone, the POCO F5 has the Snapdragon® 7+ Gen 2 processor that boosts the device’s performance. It’s the ideal phone for browsing social media, working, and gaming.

This 12.12 Sale, the POCO F5 Series will be priced at:

· POCO F5 12+256GB: P16,999 ( from P22,999)

· POCO F5 PRO 8+256GB: P19,599 (from P26,999)

Shoot with ease

Equipped with a high-resolution 64MP quad-camera, the POCO M5s Series captures crystal-clear images that are vibrant and detailed. It’s powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor that can handle various tasks and app activity.

You can choose between two POCO M5s Series variants during the promo period:

· POCO M5s 6+128GB: P6,590 (from P10,899)

· POCO M5s 8+256GB: P6,990 (from P12,499)

Content viewing with great detail

The POCO X5 5G is built with a 6.67” AMOLED DotDisplay that promises outstanding visuals while streaming your favorite videos or series. It’s a compact yet reliable phone powered by the Snapdragon® 695 processor and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Cop the POCO X5 5G 8+256GB for only P9,490 (from P15,999).

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for POCO’s 12.12 Sale. Shop for a variety of models that are perfect for gifting or treating yourself with. These products will be available on Shopee and Lazada from December 12 until December 31.

For more information, visit POCO’s official website.