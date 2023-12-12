PhilHealth feted with ISO 9001:2015 certification

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) was recently awarded with the coveted ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS) by third party auditor SOCOTEC Certification Philippines Inc. after a series of audit in its Head Office and Regional offices. The state agency has successfully complied with the QMS requirements of the certifying body.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management. It helps organizations to improve performance, meet customer expectations, and demonstrate dedication to quality. Its requirements specify how to establish, implement, maintain, and continuously improve a QMS.

In his acceptance message, PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr. lauded the officers and employees, saying that the “certification is not just a badge of honor (but) a testament to our commitment to excellence, relentless pursuit of improvement, and dedication to creating a more streamlined and effective system for our fellow Filipinos.”

In photo are Ledesma, Jr., (middle) while receiving the ISO 9001:2015 Certification from SOCOTEC Philippines Inc. Operations Director Gilmore Rivera during simple rites on December 4, 2023 in Pasig City. Ledesma is joined by (L-R) Acting Vice President for PRO III and Concurrent Senior Manager for Organization and Systems Development Office (OSDO) Henry V. Almanon, Senior Vice President for Legal Atty. Jose Mari F. Tolentino, and Vice President for Arbitration Atty. Jay R. Villegas.