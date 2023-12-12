Online platform tracking budget by public planned

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it is planning to roll-out an online platform that would provide real-time information on the utilization of the national government’s budget to improve the state’s transparency and accountability.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said the DBM would roll-out around the middle or third quarter of next year a publicly available online real-time accounting platform for all government transactions.

The platform is part of the short-term measures of the DBM in modernizing its operations and improving its transparency and accountability to the public.

“By having that platform, we will be able to note the expenses and the budget [of the state agencies]. We will be able to see how the money has been doing, [whether if] the agencies are able to use the budgets given to them,” Pangandaman said during the Philippine Economic Briefing in Iloilo on Monday.

The online platform is part of the national government’s integrated financial information systems (IFMIS), which was adopted by all government agencies by virtue of President Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order (EO) 29 issued last June.

“A crucial part of IFMIS is the Budget and Treasury Management System (BTMS), a centralized database that covers all government financial operations, from purchase to payment and real-time transaction monitoring,” the DBM said earlier.

“Launched in 2019, temporarily suspended in 2021 and reactivated recently, the BTMS will likewise facilitate financial reports submitted to oversight agencies (DBM, Commission on Audit, Bureau of Treasury),” the DBM added.

Monitoring the budget utilization by various government agencies is critical as delayed fund usage may impact the country’s economic growth as what was seen in the earlier quarters of the year.

Last month, the DBM noted that the state agencies’ improved spending contributed to the country’s 5.9 percent economic growth in the third quarter.