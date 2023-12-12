No. 1 pita wrap brand Turks expands business horizon, opens 1st branch in Hong Kong

Tsim Tsa Tsui, HONG KONG – After taking the country by storm, Turks, the leading, best-tasting, and zestful pita wrap Philippines has to offer open today its first international outlet here.

This inevitable move to bring the brand to a foreign shore was in the pipeline a few years ago but was hampered by the pandemic. Coming out of the global health scare, food business innovator Turks CEO Gem L. Zeñarosa takes a brave outlook for next year and beyond and capitalizes on the advancements in the food service industry.

Turks’ next stop – Tsim Tsa Tsui, Hong Kong, dubbed as one of the busiest and best places where you can experience the full spectrum of Hong Kong, Turks found a new home here. The popular logo of Turks, which delighted many Filipinos for its distinct and elegant design will now be a sight in the shopping and nightlife district of HK.

Zeñarosa who started a successful business strategy and pattern became the benchmark of small and medium entrepreneurs who want to make big in the food cart and franchising business. Turks, which changed how Filipinos appreciate pita wrap snacks, with the opening of its first branch here signals the commitment of Turks to become a strong food business brand across Southeast Asia.

This expansion not only shows the strength of Turks as the No.1 pita wraps business in the Philippines with nearly 700 branches with 183+ franchisees throughout the archipelago, but also signifies the vigor of the food business industry of the Philippines.

Turks is the first Filipino pita wrap brand to expand its food business footprint outside the borders of the Philippines.

The Expansion

Hong Kong is the wisest choice for the brand. As Southeast Asians, the people share the same passion for food and Turks would definitely delight the discriminating palates of the Hongkese.

Although Zeñarosa may opt for other destinations, bringing the brand to Hong Kong is a strategic move. This goes without saying that neighboring countries from Southeast Asia can expect that Turks will soon be serving them as well.

Ever since he started Turks 16 years ago in SM Sta. Mesa, a small kiosk offering a new image of shawarma that perfectly fits the Filipino taste buds, Zeñarosa knew that he would succeed because he put his trust in the Lord.

A devout Iglesia ni Cristo, he’s never ashamed of his faith and he knew in his heart that all his dreams would be realized if he will put God first. As Turks continues to grow in the Philippines, the expansion in Asia came after countless inquiries for franchising from different parts of Asia and even in the US and Europe.

Since the clamor for Turks to bring its products to other countries is continuously increasing, Zeñarosa has been going around to find the perfect location in Asia for its expansion. He, however, said that despite the numerous requests, he cannot just grab every opportunity or open the door for franchising.

After years of careful planning and studying the best location for its expansion, Zeñarosa then decided to put up Turks in HK while saying, “Expansion in Hong Kong has been in our expansion plan abroad. I believe it is an excellent location to open a business given the number of foot traffic and healthy economy.”

He added that there is a lot of great food and great restaurants, fast food and even street foods in HK. “We are confident that a “specialty food concept” like Turks with excellent quality would capture the market of HK.”

“Our menu has been our pride making it No.1 in the Philippines amongst all the brands with the same concept. We want to carry the same menu as we expand. Because we believe it would capture the palate of customers in HK just how Filipinos enjoying our product.”

Turks, the Philippines’s unrivaled and top-selling pita wrap as it begins its Southeast Asian stride did a minor rebranding to imprint a more sophisticated brand recall. “Turks, going abroad, might carry a connotation that it is a Mediterranean food, which is not. Hence, we thought of creating a non-barrier brand, T.Co. — carrying the T logo of Turks. It is somewhat, on the higher end of Turks.”

Bigger plans

Admittedly, even after 16 years in the food business, Zeñarosa was amazed and grateful for the challenges he overcame and the lessons he gained from this expansion. Being a hands-on CEO of his companies, he welcomed the new wisdom of how to be more competitive in navigating the ropes of marketing and management in a global setting.

“The branch in HK is just laying the foundation for our bigger plans to bolster and accelerate our presence in Southeast Asia. Our brand is constantly growing in the Philippines and I believe this is the right time to go outside of our comfort zone,” Zeñarosa added.

After the opening of this first branch, Turks will open five more stores in different strategic locations in Hong Kong in 2024. In Feb. 2024, another branch of T.CO will open in Kowloon, HK, which is a strong indication of Zeñarosa’s commitment to becoming a global Filipino brand.y7m,`

Turks dominated even more the food cart business when it started franchising, since then, Turks have become a household name and the favorite pita wrap snacks of Pinoys. Over the years, Zeñarosa slowly introduced new food items and from a small food cart, he also opened several branches that serve as a fast food chain.

Zeñarosa continuously innovates his businesses and just last year he opened Turks first Drive Thru branch in White Plains in Quezon City, one of the most prestigious addresses in Metro Manila, making Turks the first pita wrap brand to have a drive-thru service.

For more information visit http://www.turks.ph or FB Page: /official.turkswebsite.