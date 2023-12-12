MSpectrum bares year’s gains

MSPECTRUM Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), is ending the year with an accumulated installed capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) and P500 million in revenues.

“Sixty megawatts,” company president Ma. Cecilia M. Domingo said recently when asked for the capacity of installed solar power panels for 2023. “Hoping, praying and declaring that and maybe half a billion in revenues by the end of the year from P300 million last year.”

For 2024, MSpectrum is targeting to install an additional 30 MW of solar rooftop projects next year.

“We will be ending this year with 60 megawatts; next year, another 30 megawatts,” Domingo added. “We’re expanding our footprint in the Visayas and Mindanao that’s been our target since last year. Included in the 30MW for target for next year are commercial and industrial sectors. We are eyeing all those with rooftops.”

MSpectrum offers tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers. Domingo said Spectrum has also installed solar panels in most of Meralco’s franchise areas and will also do the same in all of Meralco’s subsidiaries.

“Probably in our portfolio around 80 to 85 percent of the 60MW are already under Spectrum. We have many clients lined up next year; MGen (Meralco PowerGen Corp.) is one, [also] MGreen (MGen Renewable Energy Inc.), Meralco sectors and offices of Meralco,” she said.

Meralco serves Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

Domingo is confident that the targets will be achieved since it only takes from two months to four months to install the solar power panels.

“Knowing our boss, MVP (Manuel V. Pangilinan), the targets are always increasing. There are many government programs that will help us achieve and exceed our targets. These include GEAP (Green Energy Auction Program), microgrid, and we will be participating for all renewable energy (RE),” she said.

MSpectrum was recently prequalified to bid for the microgrid system provider (MGSP) – Competitive Selection Process (CSP), the Department of Energy (DOE) earlier announced.

The auction is expected to benefit a total of 15,645 households.

Republic Act (RA) 11646 (Microgrid Systems Act of 2022) mandates the conduct of a CSP before an MGSP can serve off-grid areas. The MGSP need not obtain a franchise from Congress. However, the MGSP needs to apply for an authority to operate from the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The DOE earlier identified 98 unserved and underserved areas clustered into 49 lots situated in remote areas of the country. These far-flung or remote areas have the presence of economic activities that require the much-needed electricity services.

The opening of bids is set on December 27, while the issuance of notice of award is set on Match 12, 2024.