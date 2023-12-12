MPT Mobility, Baguio LGU in talks after OPS granted

THE local government of Baguio has granted the original proponent status (OPS) to MPT Mobility Corp., the digital ventures arm of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), for its P2.5-billion Smart Urban Mobility Solutions unsolicited proposal.

Mark Richmund de Leon, MPT Mobility’s VP for Smart Mobility Solutions, told reporters on Monday that the company received the OPS in August and is currently undergoing negotiations with the local government of Baguio.

“It’s currently given an original proponent status (August) and we’re now undergoing negotiations. After we’ve come up with the terms for the negotiations, then we’ll proceed with the Swiss Challenge. The current modality is a concession agreement. But of course, everything will be undergoing negotiations pa, and what’s the best mobility on their side,” he said over lunch.

Under its 15-year concession proposal, MPT Mobility will deploy in Baguio smart mobility solutions, “which are integrated and interconnected, systems tailor-fit to the needs of the target city and may include: advanced traffic management solutions, area-based monitoring and enforcement capabilities, smart command center, smart parking systems, efficient public transportation and fleet management solutions, peak-hour congestion pricing solutions, and roadside assistance support.”

The group partnered with Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (STE) to develop the smart solutions.

Aside from the deployment of digital solutions, fleet management for public transport, and adaptive traffic management processes and equipment, one crucial component of the deal is the introduction of congestion pricing.

Donald Saurombe, AVP of MPT Mobility, explained that congestion pricing is a replacement for the typical number coding scheme.

“Instead of number coding, you just have to pay a congestion fee if you choose to drive. It’s supposed to shift the behavior of the motorist to be able to think about when they want to drive — during congested times or choose a less congested time to make a trip,” he explained.

Congestion charging is common in various cities across the world, according to a study conducted by the Asian Development Bank. These include Singapore, London, and Stockholm.

De Leon said his group aims to reduce congestion in Baguio by “between 10 percent and 15 percent” with the implementation of the said charge. Proceeds of which will be shared between the local government and the company.

He declined to divulge the fee proposed by the company as a congestion charge but noted that it conducted a “willingness to pay survey” which revealed a sweet spot by which road users are inclined to pay to use the roads.

“We came up with that magic number. We have that number that we proposed to Baguio, and the response was positive. Majority of the people are still willing to pay,” he said.