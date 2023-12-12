McDo bullish after Tarlac opening

TARLAC CITY—McDonald’s Philippines continues to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic, with an impressive growth trajectory on the back of its aggressive initiative to widen further its footprint nationwide.

“We’re doing very good. Recovery in 2019 versus 2023, we are at 123 percent [in terms of sales growth]. So we’re really back. What we’re really proud of is the expansion,” Adi T. Hernandez, assistant vice president for corporate relations of McDonald’s Philippines, told reporters during the grand opening on Monday of its 7th Green & Good flagship store at Ayala Cresendo in Tarlac City.

While the quick service restaurant’s (QSR) drive thru sales has flattened due to the return of in-person dining post-pandemic, the company remains to have a higher base, according to her.

“Definitely when the [mobility] restrictions eased, our dine-in business is already back again—higher than drive thru and delivery. We’re happy that we’re back to 60 percent dine-in, and 40 percent deliver and drive thru,” she said.

With its latest store opening, McDonald’s Philippines to date now has 720 branches all over the country. Twenty more are in the pipeline by end of 2023, bringing it’s total store network to 740.

“[We’re opening] 50 stores in 2023, [and] at least 60 in 2024,” Hernandez bared, while citing their objective to hit the 1,000 level by 2028.

McDonald’s Ayala Cresendo is the 12th McDonald’s store in the province of Tarlac, and the first Green & Good store in the area. It will be employing 89 crew and 12 Managers who are residents of Tarlac City.

Joining the prestigious lineup of flagship stores of such kind, the McDonald’s Ayala Cresendo store features grid-tied solar photovoltaic (PV) systems on rooftop and lampposts that can generate 3,000-kilowatt per hour (kWh)electricity at their peak per month, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) Aircon System, full LED lighting and other energy-efficient solutions that help in the reduction of emissions.

To date, the QSR giant’s eco-friendly outlets count at 160, of which only 7 are flagships or the ones that take off all the 4 boxes of Green Building solutions as 153 are incorporating just some of them.

Since the launch of McDonald’s Green & Good in 2020, this solar-powered initiative generates 60,000 kWh of clean energy annually, effectively reducing approximately 42,000 kilograms of CO2 emissions per store. With its transition to fiber-based packaging, plastic waste has been reduced by at least 270 metric tons. In 2021, all stores have shifted to use of strawless lids designed to eliminate the need for separate plastic straws.

Green building solutions adopted include light gauge steel frames, eco pavers/panels and concrete fiber are used in construction to minimize waste, and solid waste segregation and oil waste management are practiced. Bike & Dine facilities are also built for cycling customers, as well as e-Charging stations.

Building Green & Good stores is a local initiative of McDonald’s Philippines, which the company intends to roll out in the design of both the existing and upcoming branches nationwide.

“At McDonald’s Philippines, sustainability is not a project we tick off our list; it is the way we do business. With the opening of our latest Green & Good store in Ayala Cresendo, we are excited to learn more about operating our stores better for the environment, and invite our customers to experience these latest green innovations. McDonald’s Green & Good reflects our commitment to continue delivering feel-good McDonald’s moments sustainably,” Hernandez said.