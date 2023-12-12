Manila Central University: Fostering community well-being through impactful initiatives

Nestled in the dynamic heart of Manila, Manila Central University (MCU) goes beyond traditional academic boundaries, embodying a commitment to compassion and positive transformation.

Two exemplary initiatives spotlight MCU’s transformative community engagement – the Health Caravan in Brgy. 73 and “Operation Tuli and Dengue Awareness Campaign” at Addition Hills Elementary School.

The Health Caravan, held in collaboration with the Red Cross Caloocan Chapter, was a holistic approach to community health, addressing Dengue awareness, eye care, and healthcare education in Brgy. 73. MCU’s optometry students played a pivotal role, conducting screenings and distributing eyeglasses, showcasing MCU’s dedication to long-term well-being. The initiative left 165 beneficiaries equipped with knowledge to combat Dengue, illustrating the power of informed communities.

In June 2023, MCU extended its impact in partnership with the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) through “Operation Tuli and Dengue Awareness Campaign” at Mandaluyong Addition Hills Elementary School. This initiative demonstrated MCU’s global perspective on community engagement and its commitment to preventive healthcare. “Operation Tuli” addressed the lack of access to safe circumcision services, ensuring the well-being of 63 beneficiaries.

Simultaneously, MCU and TFCF conducted a Dengue Awareness Campaign, engaging the community in sessions about maintaining a clean environment. The initiative showcased MCU’s ability to align with global partners for local impact, leaving an enduring mark on community health.

The impact of these initiatives transcends numbers, creating tangible transformations. Families in Brgy. 73 are now equipped with heightened Dengue awareness, while eyeglasses from the Health Caravan offer a clearer future for those with uncorrected vision. In Addition Hills, young beneficiaries of “Operation Tuli” can grow up without health risks, and the Dengue Awareness Campaign fosters community responsibility.

Beyond immediate health impacts, MCU’s community engagement initiatives leave a lasting imprint on students. Aspiring healthcare professionals gain hands-on experience and a deep sense of social responsibility, exemplifying MCU’s commitment to producing compassionate professionals.

As MCU anticipates its 119th Founding Anniversary, a celebration of its enduring commitment to community service, the institution is set to conduct a Community Outreach Program on December 9, 2023. Collaborating with Joseph Clinic Philippines in Brgy. Maysilo, Malabon City, this upcoming event exemplifies MCU’s unwavering dedication to community well-being, embodying the institution’s ethos of compassionate service and community empowerment.

MCU stands tall as a bastion of community engagement, with initiatives like the Health Caravan and “Operation Tuli and Dengue Awareness Campaign” showcasing its ongoing commitment to uplift and empower communities. As MCU continues to weave its tapestry of social impact, it sets a precedent for academic institutions, extending beyond education into compassion, empathy, and a genuine desire to contribute to societal well-being.

In the grand tapestry of Manila, MCU’s commitment to community engagement is a vivid thread, adding color, depth, and meaning to the narrative of a community that is not just educated but cared for. Through initiatives like the Health Caravan, Operation Tuli, and the upcoming Community Outreach Program, MCU sows seeds of change, fostering empowered, healthy, and resilient communities for generations to come.