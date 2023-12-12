Lakers battle-ready

THE new In-Season tournament of the National Basketball Association (NBA) has ended on a high note for two reasons.

One, Los Angeles being the winner could be indicative of the Lakers being strong contenders again in the NBA championship for the 23-24 season that winds down in June next year.

Two, Anthony Davis and LeBron James powering the Lakers to victory has reestablished their stature as one of the league’s most lethal duos—if not the deadliest.

Their consistency in the tournament keyed the Lakers’ 7-0, win-loss romp, capping their razor-sharp finish by masterminding a 123-109 rout over the hapless Indiana Pacers in a finals bereft of heart-stopping thrillers.

It was virtually a Davis & James Show, as in an Everly Brothers Show, or a Peter and Gordon Show, or a ReyCard Duet act, if not a Punch & Judy Show.

In LA’s title-clincher of a win over Indiana at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Davis exploded with 41 points, grabbed 20 rebounds, blocked 4 shots and stole 5 times in the Lakers’ parsimonious win that also saw James score a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds to go with four assists.

The coronation was highlighted by James emerging as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, can you believe that?

The win gave Los Angeles a big boost to its NBA campaign this year as its 18th NBA crown—adding its 17 regular NBA titles—is proof yet again that it is battle-ready for the rough and tough grind ahead.

Seemingly, the team’s only obstacle now is, God forbid, an injury hitting either Davis or James. Any one of them succumbing to ill health always spells doom to the most popular team in the world’s No. 1 cagefest.

And it’s all happening with Father Time playing favorites this time—James being already, supposedly, past his prime. For, isn’t he 38 now, and turning 39 this month?

Kid me not, fellas, but this is basketball, where dudes past 35 are deemed over the hill already.

If James isn’t an engineering marvel, what is he?

A lab project, maybe, as in the mold of Frankenstein?

OK, let’s go back to home soil for a change.

I’m not superstitious but did De La Salle not win the University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball crown after losing Game 1 to the University of the Philippine and next sweeping the last two games in the best-of-three series?

Now look at this. San Beda also lost Game 1 to Mapua, and then won Game Two on Sunday to force a Game Three decider on December 17 for the Nationa Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball crown.

What does that say?

I’m not saying a word.

THAT'S IT