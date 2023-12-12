Govt collects over ₱800B via fuel-marking program

THE state has collected over P800 billion in taxes and duties from over 70 billion liters of fuel since it started its fuel marking program to curb the smuggling of petroleum products, latest data showed.

Latest data released by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) showed that as of end-November, the national government collected a total of P801.55 billion in taxes and duties since it started its fuel marking program on September 4, 2019.

The data showed that the national government has marked 70.48 billion liters of fuel products from September 4, 2019 to November 30 of this year.

Out of the total collection, about P771.74 billion came from the BOC through the imported fuel products while the remaining amount of P29.81 billion came from excise taxes collected by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) from locally refined oil products.

The national government’s yearly collective revenue collection from the fuel marking program are as follows: P126.5 billion (1st year), P158.4 billion (2nd year), P223.15 billion (3rd year), P234.46 billion (4th year) and P58.93 billion (5th year), BOC data showed.

In terms of volume, the national government marked 12.05 billion liters in the first year, 17.086 billion liters in the second year, 18.01 billion liters in the third year, 18.6 billion liters in the fourth year and 4.72 billion liters in the fifth year.

The latest government data showed that the BOC collected P107.77 billion in the first year of the fuel marking program and P147.44 billion in the second year. The bureau collected P223.1 billion and P234.46 billion in the third and fourth year of the program, respectively.

In the fifth year of the fuel marking program, the BOC collected P58.93 billion, BOC data showed.

Under the landmark Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN law, the national government kickstarted a fuel marking program that seeks to ensure tax compliance of oil products sold in the market.

Fuel marking makes use of a unique chemical marker that can be embedded at a molecular level in petroleum products—gasoline, diesel, and kerosene—thereby enabling authorities to test, identify and distinguish petroleum products with paid excise taxes.

Under the TRAIN law, petroleum products that are refined, manufactured, or imported to the Philippines such as, but not limited to, unleaded premium gasoline, kerosene and diesel, shall be marked by an official marking agent after payment of taxes and duties.

The fuel-marking program was launched with the aim of halting illegal importation, manufacturing, and other fraudulent activities relating to the use and sale of petroleum products in the country.