Expecting moms need proper support system – Rep. Camille 

PREGNANT women require the proper support system to ensure they are physically, mentally, and emotionally healthy and prepared for childbirth, Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar told a crowd of expecting mothers during the Nanay Fair held recently at the Bernabe Court in Barangay Pulang Lupa Uno.

A mother of two, Villar narrated to the would-be-mothers her experience during her second pregnancy, when she was advised to get complete bed rest as she battled with medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

“Kailangan ninyong alagaan ang inyong mga sarili para maging healthy ang inyong mga anak,” the lawmaker said, adding: “Napakahalaga ng isang maayos na support system. Importanteng alam ninyo na may tutulong sa inyo, na may kasama kayo.”

“Gusto kong iparamdam sa inyo na naiisip naming kayo, na nandito kami para tumulong sa inyo. Nandito ang inyong community, ang inyong pamilya, pati ang inyong barangay,” Villar also said.

In support of her advocacy to ensure the welfare of the expecting mothers and their babies, Villar also offered free medical check-ups for the mothers, and distributed vitamins and other mother and baby supplies to them.

Villar has been giving financial and medical assistance to the city’s poor pregnant women to help them during their pregnancy.

She has also filed House Bill No. 5684 seeking to prohibit any health institution, hospital, or maternity lying-in from refusing to admit or give assistance to expecting mothers who are about to give birth.