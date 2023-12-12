`

EEI broadens into civil works in Saudi Arabia

YUCHENGCO-led construction firm EEI Corp. said it is diversifying into civil works in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), where it is constructing its gigacity called Neom.

“We need to reinvent ourselves in terms of the business that we’re doing in Saudi Arabia,” EEI CEO Henry Dizon Antonio said as he cited that oil-and-gas projects are starting to wane in the region.

In particular, Antonio said that the KSA is laying the groundwork for the hydrogen supply chain, as hydrogen is touted to be a potential alternative to the fossil-based petroleum products.

“A lot of the Saudi development plan on energy is associated to developing the supply chain on hydrogen. So that’s a lot of the projects we’re doing right now,” he said.

On civil works, Antonio said the KSA has a lot of requirement for such works, like buildings, warehouses, especially now that it is building its Neom, which is also related to the kingdom’s plan to reduce its economy’s dependence on oil and develop other sectors like the technology sector.

“Traditionally, we haven’t done that in Saudi, at least not in a big way. So one of the things have to look into our next series to develop at least one or two teams to start the civil works there,” he said.

“So I’ve agreed with my partners that we probably need to develop several themes to go there to help out in the civil component of business,” he said.

