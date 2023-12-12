DOE issues COAs to GEA-2 winner

THE Department of Energy (DOE) has issued the Certificates of Award (COA) to the two wind power projects of Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp. (ATWC) that won in the Green Energy Auction 2 (GEA-2) program.

ATWC parent firm Alternergy Holdings Corp. (Alternergy) said the DOE has confirmed compliance by ATWC of the post-auction requirements under GEA-2, which includes posting of the performance bond.

Alternergy is accelerating the development of its wind power projects, the Alabat and Tanay wind power projects, with a capacity of up to 164 megawatts, both recently awarded under the GEA 2 program.

“The confirmation by the DOE and subsequently the issuance of the COA is a critical milestone as it formally awards our two wind projects with 20-year off-take agreements with the National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) with a specific tariff,” said Alternergy President Gerry P. Magbanua.

“The Certificates of Award from the DOE is critical to our project lenders who are close to completing their due diligence with target financial closure by first quarter of next year,” Magbanua added.

The ATWC has been conducting competitive bidding for the equipment supply and construction contracts with a target start of construction in the second quarter of next year.

In October, the Tanay Wind Power Project announced the signing of a long-term lease agreement with the Rizal Provincial Government for the provincial property as the project site. Also that month, the Alabat Wind Power Project received the thumbs up from the Quezon Provincial Development Council supporting the project.

Last week, the ATWC announced the award of the Owner’s Engineer (OE) contract to K2 Management (K2M), a leading energy transition project management and engineering consultancy. As OE contractor, K2M will support Alternergy in the procurement processes within a muti-contracting framework, followed by construction management, design reviews, site management, and quality control measures.

Alternergy is a renewable power pioneer with a portfolio of project companies engaged in different renewable energy projects, particularly wind, run-of-river hydro, solar farm and commercial rooftop, battery storage and offshore wind projects.

With robust expansion plans in the next three years, Alternergy aims to develop up to 474MW of additional wind, solar, and run of river hydro projects.