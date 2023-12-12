Davao Light inks deal with school

DAVAO CITY–The Aboitiz-owned Davao Light and Power Co. agreed in formal writing with University of Mindanao (UM) to engage in research and talent scholarship and acquisition.

It was the first time for the two private entities to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Memorandum of Agreement (MOA). Their executives, however, noted the entities have been partners for more than a decade in these fields of cooperation.

“Although we have been doing this partnership for more than a decade, this is the first time that we have the formal MOU signing,” UM Officer-In-Charge Eugenio S. Guhao said.

“By joining forces, the University of Mindanao and Davao Light are contributing to the development, skill and knowledge of all individuals who will play a vital role in shaping the future of Davao City and beyond,” added Guhao, also the executive vice president of the Academic Affairs of UM.

The UM and Davao Light agreement seeks to strengthen industry-based research and to match the graduates of the academe to the needs of the power industry, a statement read.

“This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing knowledge, fostering innovation and empowering the youth,” said Anton Mari G. Perdices, senior vice president and chief operating officer (COO) of Aboitiz Power Distribution.

Perdices said the partnership goes back to decades of collaboration on Electrical Engineering scholarship and talent acquisition.

“As the partnership unfolds, it holds the promise of not only shaping the future workforce but also propelling advancements in energy distribution through cutting-edge research and development,” he added.

Heart and soul

THE partnership aims to produce future electrical engineers who will drive advancements in the power industry and contribute to academic excellence. This is in line with Aboitiz Power Distribution and Davao Light’s purpose of empowering the evolution of both cities and communities, a document provided by the firm read.

“UM has contributed a lot to our leadership and staff which in turn contributed to our successes. With over 80 employees who are alumni of UM, the school has contributed a lot to our leadership and staff requirements and as mentioned earlier, contributed to where we are today,” Rodger S. Velasco, president and COO of Davao Light, said in his closing remarks.

Meanwhile, the Davao Light would be digitizing its substations to increase efficiency and cut cost on maintenance.

Velasco said digitization “presents a significant change from Davao Light’s existing conventional substation designs. It could reduce substation construction and maintenance costs over time and bring other benefits, but it would take significant training in IEC 61850 fundamentals and best practices for Davao Light’s engineers to create a solution on their own”.

“Our substations are the heart and soul of our service,” he added.

An electric substation has many functions, including the transfer of power from high-voltage feeder lines to lower-voltage distribution lines. Substation secondary systems protect, monitor and control the flow of power through primary equipment like power lines, busbars and switchgear, Velasco said.

A popular goal

CONVENTIONAL substation designs rely on long runs of energized copper wire to connect primary equipment to relays and other secondary system devices in the control house.

Velasco said modern digital secondary systems can implement merging units in the substation yard to replace much of that copper wiring. Merging units digitize electrical signals from primary equipment and send those data to relays over fiber-optic cable, reducing the cost and physical footprint of field wiring. Data are transmitted over fiber-optic cable using pulses of light, making it much safer than electrified copper wire

“Digitization aligns with our goal and mission to serve the customer better because we can restore—as early as possible—our substations that are down or in trouble,” he said.

Cost, safety and other factors make digitization a popular goal, Velasco said, “but the network engineering required in many digital secondary systems creates a new challenge”.

“Data have to move quickly—and without interruption—between merging units and relays to ensure fast tripping. Many approaches exist to solve this challenge and Davao Light chose to adopt the international IEC 61850 technical standard to maximize ownership over their designs,” he added.