Cool Smashers prime up for 7th PVL crown

While Choco Mucho and Cignal were duking it out for the other championship berth in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at presstime, first finalist Creamline was in deep training to refine its offensive strategies and fine-tune its defensive stance.

The anticipation was building for what promises to be a thriller of a best-of-three title series beginning Thursday.

“We will prepare based on whichever team emerges as our opponent. Our focus is on perfecting our system,” Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said. “We will also scout our potential rival to understand their strength and weaknesses.”

Whichever team they would meet in the finals, the Cool Smashers have the psychological edge, having beaten both contenders in the elims. Creamline trounced Choco Mucho in four last Oct. 15 then crushed Cignal in three in Batangas last Oct. 21.

“We are happy to be back in the finals but we aim to elevate our performance even more to achieve our ultimate goal – win the championship,” added Meneses.

The Cool Smashers’ recent sweep of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the semis placed the defending champions just two wins away from matching their PVL Open crown sweep in 2019, where they won all 20 games, and securing their seventh championship.

Despite the departure of key players Jia de Guzman and Celine Domingo, Creamline remained a formidable force with Kyle Negrito more than filling up the void left by the former with her exceptional playmaking skills.

Meanwhile, Pangs Panaga and Risa Sato, along with Lorie Bernardo, have stepped up to reinforce the team’s strength in the middle.

With Michele Gumabao likewise raising her level of play, and Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza improving each game, the Cool Smashers swept the 12-team elims and continued their unbeaten streak by disposing of the Crossovers.

Alyssa Valdez has also regained her form coming off an injury that sidelined her late last year while Bernadette Pons has proved to be a reliable hitter coming off the bench.

“We’ve been through a lot without ate Jia and Celine,” said Carlos. “But we’re really happy we’re here in the finals.

As they head into the finals, the Cool Smashers also enjoy the luxury of rest. In contrast, the winner of the Cignal-Choco Mucho duel will not only contend with potential fatigue, especially if the sudden death goes to five sets, but also face the daunting task of overcoming a well-prepared and loaded Creamline team.