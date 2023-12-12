China accuses PHL of ‘deliberate’ collision near Ayungin Shoal

CHINESE Coast Guard (CCG) accused the Philippines of “deliberately” colliding with one of their vessels during their latest maritime altercation near the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“The scraping between the Philippine vessel and the China Coast Guard law enforcement boat was caused by the Philippines’ deliberate ‘collision,’ and the responsibility lies entirely with the Philippines,” CCG spokesperson Gan Yu said in a statement written in Mandarin posted on its web site.

China then warned again the Philippines to “immediately stop its infringements, strictly control frontline provocations and not to shoot itself in the foot.”

Global Times, the tabloid newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and China-owned television station CGTN, posted videos of the collision.

“The video shows the Philippine vessel Unaiza May 1 disregarded warnings, made an unprofessional and dangerous turn, and intentionally rammed into a China Coast Guard ship,” the Global Times tweeted.

But the Philippine National Task Force on West Philippine Sea alleged that it was the CCG vessel with bow no. 21556 that rammed UM1.

Gan said their ships “took control measures in accordance with the law” on Philippine vessel M/L Kalayaan, but allowed another civilian vessel, Unaizah Mae 1 (UM1) to pass through.

China suspects M/L Kalayaan was carrying construction materials.

The Philippine Coast Guard had earlier accused the Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese militias of spraying water against their ships, BRP Sindangan and BRP Cabra, and civilian boats M/L Kalayaan and Unaizah Mae 1 (UM1).

The Philippine vessels were on their way to Ayungin Shoal (international name: Second Thomas Shoal, China name: Ren’ai Reef) on December 10 to provide supplies to Philippine troops stationed at the dilapidated BRP Sierra Madre, grounded on the shoal in 1999 to stake Philippines claim over the disputed islands west of Palawan.

The CCG official said the Philippines “ignored China’s repeated dissuasion and warnings and insisted on sending” the four vessels near Ayungin Shoal.

While CCG blocked M/L Kalayaan, it claimed that it let Unaiza May 1 pass. China called it “temporary special arrangements” as it is carrying food and other necessities to Philippine troops stationed inside BRP Sierra Madre.

“China’s on-site operations were reasonable, legal, professional and standardized,” the Chinese Coast Guard official stressed.

But then, Unaiza Mae “deliberately” hit the bow of the CCG vessel, Gan claimed.

“The Philippines’ actions violate the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and its own commitments, seriously infringe upon China’s territorial sovereignty and undermine regional peace and stability. This is something that no peace-loving country in the region wants to see,” Gan added.

He reiterated China’s “indisputable sovereignty” claim over the Spratly islands, including the Ayungin Shoal, and its “adjacent waters.”

“The China Coast Guard will continue to carry out rights protection and law enforcement activities in waters under China’s jurisdiction in accordance with the law and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” Gan said.