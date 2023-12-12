Bolick debuts with NLEX Wednesday tonight against TNT

ROBERT BOLICK returns to the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) but with different team.

After a three-way trade, the prolific 6-foot-3 former San Beda College guard found a new home with a struggling NLEX team that tries to arrest a three-game slide when it faces TNT Tropang Giga in Season 48 PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Game time is 8 p.m.

NLEX is presently at tenth spot tied with Rain or Shine with a 2-5 record after three straight defeats with new import Stokely Chaffee. But with Bolick around, the Road Warriors have found a new go-to-guy that can step up in the absence of Kevin Alas.

Alas suffered an ACL injury last month against Terrafirma.

But TNT, with a 2-3 record, is also eyeing to stop the bleeding in the last two games and hope to get back on track after a dismal beating from NorthPort, 123-128, and Meralco, 95-109.

Bolick’s acquisition didn’t go without a hefty price as NLEX had to let go Don Trollano, Kris Rosales and Ben Adamson plus its second-round pick in Season 49.

Trollano landed on San Miguel Beer after NorthPort shipped him for Allyn Bulanadi and Jeepney Faundo plus the Beermen 51st second round pick. Adamos and Rosales stayed on the Batang Pier as their new players.

Bolick decided to return home last October 19 after a brief stint with Fukushima Firebonds in Japan B. League due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Terrafirma aims to halt a three-game losing streak when it meets winless Converge at 4 p.m.

The Dyip are holding a 2-4 win-loss record while the FiberXers are shooting for their first win after seven games.