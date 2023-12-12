Banking Briefs

CIC issues rules for compliance

THE state-owned Credit Information Corp. announced on November 29 the implementation of its mandatory initial and continuing compliance guidelines to all financial institutions covered under the Republic Act 9510 (Credit Information System Act of 2008). Under the CIC Circular 2023-04, the CIC said through a statement that it also introduced a “compliance rating system” to monitor faithful compliance of all submitting entities in production (SEPs), as well as implementation of a compliance assistance fee, which shall cover the cost of providing technical support and enforcement of the compliance. President and CEO Ben Joshua A. Baltazar was quoted in the statement as saying that “curbing non-compliant behavior of covered entities will safeguard the effectiveness of the credit information system.”

Bank Marketing Awards winners named

THE Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines (BMAP) recently concluded the 5th Bank Marketing Awards. The awarding ceremony was held during the BSP’s Financial Education Stakeholders’ Congress 2023 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. Winners for the 5th BMA and the respective categories were: GoTyme Bank’s debit card (best product program); Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Diskartech (best brand program); RCBC ATM GO! (best electronic channel); RCBC Pulz/Digital (best program in digital marketing); GoTyme Bank’s Phygital Model (best financial inclusion program); GoTyme Bank, A Human Digital Bank (best customer-centric product or service); and, Bank of the Philippine Islands’s Sustainability Awareness Month (best sustainability drive).

SCB names new PHL CEO

Standard Chartered Bank Plc announced the appointment of Michaelangelo K. Samson as new CEO of its Philippines franchise, effective last December 1, subject to regulatory approval. Concurrently, he is also SCB’s head of client coverage for the Philippines and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, read a statement by the lender. Samson is the second Filipino CEO of SCB’s Philippine office. “This demonstrates the bank’s recognition of another local talent that is truly global in quality and competency,” the lender said. “His extensive banking experience, deep knowledge of the Asean markets and strong client relationships will further deepen the bank’s corporate and institutional business in the Philippines.”

Visa pledges $100M to APEC SMBs

Visa Inc. announced last December 1 that the Visa Foundation is pledging $100 million to support underserved and women-led small-scale and medium-sized businesses in APEC economies over five years. In a statement, Visa announced it has exceeded its 3-year goal of digitally enabling 50 million SMBs globally by June 2023 and has now helped nearly 67 million SMBs. To deepen its support for global SMBs, Visa launched a new initiative to further accelerate digital enablement of underserved SMBs in the United States and developing economies with an initial focus on APEC economies including Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines and Vietnam.

EW’s CSR initiative recognized

East West Banking Corp. (PSE: EW) announced it was recently awarded “Best CSR Initiative” by Coeus Intelligence Pte. Ltd. at the Singaporean firm’s “Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards” for EW’s project “Magenta Race,” a virtual run/walk and cycle for breast cancer. In its debut year, EW employees rallied to raise funds for breast cancer detection and prevention of the beneficiaries of Philippine Foundation for Breast Care Inc. (PFBCI), also known as Kasuso.org. This was done through the launch of the very first Magenta Race, which was able to raise a significant amount through the employees’ personal donations. A total of 145 employees took part in the first race, with 94 joining the run/walk, and 51 joining the cycle race.