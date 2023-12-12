Ayala Health hikes shares in Mercado Gen. to 94%

THE Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc. on Monday said it has increased its shareholding in the Healthway QualiMed Health Network or the Mercado General Hospital Inc. to 94 percent, signifying its continued commitment to investing in healthcare in the Philippines.

Since acquiring a majority stake in 2020, AC Health said it has invested in upgrading the facilities and equipment of the Healthway QualiMed Health Network, which initially spanned four general hospitals, one ambulatory surgical center and several clinics across the country.

“Boosting our stake in the Healthway QualiMed Health Network underscores our continued commitment to advancing healthcare in the country. Moving forward, we will further invest in our facilities and expand our footprint to provide quality and affordable care to more Filipinos,” AC Health President and CEO Paolo Maximo F. Borromeo said.

In 2023, AC Health unveiled its unified hospitals and clinics brand, the Healthway Medical Network, demonstrating its commitment to delivering seamless and integrated care across the network.

Recently, AC Health also inaugurated the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital and partnered with the Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation for the management of their university hospital, bringing its hospital count to six.

AC Health is also set to open three new Healthway Multispecialty Centers in Cagayan de Oro, Davao and Cebu by year-end.

“As [the firm] expands, we will not waver on our promise of delivering patient-centric care. We will continue improving our services and facilities to benefit our growing community of patients across the Philippines,” Healthway Medical Network President and CEO Jaime E. Ysmael said.