Angeles Electric’s bid to go public gets SEC greenlight

THE Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the direct public offering of Angeles Electric Corp., which hopes to raise as much as P708 million.

In its en banc meeting, the SEC approved registration statement of Angeles Electric covering 1.17 billion common shares.

Angeles Electric will offer to the public 207.02 million common shares at P3.42 per share. The company expects proceeds to amount to P708.01 million, which will be used to fund a portion of its capital expenditure projects over the next two years.

The shares will not be listed on any exchange and may only be traded over the counter.

“The entire offer shares shall be issued out of the unissued portion of the company’s authorized common capital stock and, upon conclusion of the offer, shall represent seventeen and six tenths percent (17.6 percent) of the company’s issued and outstanding common shares and fifteen percent (15 percent) of its total issued and outstanding capital stock,” the company said in its prospectus.

The offering will run from December 18 to 22, based on the latest timetable submitted to the SEC. The shares may be sold to any person, domestic corporation, association or partnership.

In the case of domestic corporations and associations, 60 percent of its total voting shares and total outstanding capital stock must be owned and held by Filipinos, in line with the foreign ownership limit for public utility companies at 40 percent of its outstanding capital stock.

Angeles Electric engaged Penta Capital and Investment Corporation as the sole underwriter for the transaction.

The offering is being made in compliance with Republic Act (RA) 9136 (Electric Power Industry Reform Act), which states that generation companies shall offer and sell to the public a portion not less than 15 percent of their common shares of to the public.

Angeles Electric operates an electric light, heat and power system in Angeles City, Pampanga, servicing around 132,000 customer accounts as of December 2022.