AI rules, low transaction rates seen helpful

LOWER rates for cross-border payments and regulation for generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) will speed up financial inclusion in the country, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In the Philippine Economic Briefing (PEB) in Iloilo last Monday, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said the central bank is making good progress in its digitalization efforts, which is a means to further strengthen banks and serve the unbanked.

“We’re also trying to digitalize the banking system. And here we offer the open finance framework, digital banking, regulatory sandbox and regulated generative AI,” Remolona said.

“When it comes to inclusion, we’re trying to fashion a payment system that offers a gateway into the banking system for the unbanked and then an efficient cross border payment system,” he also said.

In terms of cross-border payments, Remolona said one of the “exciting” developments is the collaboration with the country’s peers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Through digital fast payment systems, such as InstaPay in the Philippines, Remolona said the region is working toward the creation of a platform to allow seamless payments.

This platform is being envisioned to allow payments across currencies such as Philippine Peso to Thai Baht or to Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesian Rupiah without the use of US dollars or correspondent banks.

“It’s going to be very efficient and the cost will come down. We hope this is our goal, our goal in two years to 1 percent of the transfer. The G20 Goal is 3 percent. Our goal is 1 percent for for moving money and this thing is very scalable,” Remolona said.

He added that given that this is scalable, it would also allow other countries with similar fast payment systems to join the platform such as Brazil and India.

However, it would take more time before the platform can accommodate the United States since it still does not have a fast payment system in place.

The platform can also include countries in Europe as long as they have fast payment systems.

“The United States of course, when they’re ready, they’re not ready yet, they don’t have that kind of fast payment that we have,” Remolona also said. “This is very scalable and network effects are very powerful.”

In terms of regulating regenerative AI, Remolona said, the BSP is currently examining the risks involved in using this technology.

Currently, Remolona said regenerative AI is not yet widely used in the banking system but studying how best to regulate this technology will come in handy when it does become widely used.

Meanwhile, Remolona said the latest data showed digital payments increased to 42 percent of transactions as of 2022. This means the BSP is nearing its 50 percent target set for the end of 2023.

Further, as of 2021, he said 56 percent of Filipino adults already have formal financial accounts. Remolona said the BSP hopes to increase this to 70 percent which is the target for 2023.

Other efforts include the PalengQR program which allows merchants to receive payment through QR codes. Remolona said this program was “unusually successful, more successful than we expected.”

The program is a joint program spearheaded by the BSP and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). It encourages the use of QR Ph as a convenient, safe, and efficient way of making payments in public markets, local transportation, and other establishments.

Remolona added there is also something called the InstaPay CashIn, which allows Filipinos to use their e-wallets to take funds from financial institutions, from banks and then use them to pay for other things.

He said the receiving institution will acknowledge or recognize their digital payments, making it easier for payments to merchants, creditors, billers, and other payees.

The BSP Governor also said there are direct debit payment systems that allow users to make payments for recurring needs such as rent and bills payments.

“(It) saves you the trouble of having to remember but you get confirmation, you get receipts, and all that. So these are just a few of what we’re trying to do in the digital payments space,” Remolona said.

Earlier, the World Bank said the widespread adoption of digital payments in the Philippines is essential for the development of a digital economy, benefiting millions of citizens and small businesses.

Currently, cash is the dominant form of payment for over-the-counter purchases in grocery stores at 95 percent; government service payments such as driver’s licenses or birth certificate issuance, 97 percent; and government fees and penalties like traffic violation tickets, 88 percent.

The country secured a Development Policy Loan (DPL) from the World Bank Group to finance the government’s efforts to increase digitalization and help transform the country into a cashless society.

The World Bank said its Board of Executive Directors approved $600 million for the Philippines’ First Digital Transformation DPL. It aims to promote the digital transformation of government and digital infrastructure policies, expand financial inclusion through digital finance, and stimulate the growth of digital services.